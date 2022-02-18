“What I see is happiness” – Sevilla director Monchi on Anthony Martial after Manchester United exit

Manchester United star Anthony Martial recently moved to Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of this season. The Frenchman made his debut for the Spanish side two weeks ago and has been performing for his new club on the pitch.

Sevilla director Monchi recently spoke to The Times about Martial as he revealed that the 26-year-old is very happy to be a part of Sevilla. He added that the club is capable of making Martial's quality reappear by showing more affection and more support to the player. Monchi said:

"In these two weeks he’s been here, what I see is happiness. When a player has the technical, tactical, physical qualities, what you have to do is touch the perfect spot for these qualities to reappear. And we think we’re capable of finding this spot. Possibly it could mean more affection, more support, more trust; speaking more to him, for his family to feel settled, for him to feel important."

At Manchester United, Anthony Martial was always accused of being inconsistent with his performances. Martial's best season came under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Frenchman put on some promising performances.

Many expected the 26-year-old to carry the momentum that he gained during the 2019-20 season, where he scored 23 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances. However, Martial turned out to be a 'one-season wonder' as he struggled over the next two seasons.

Anthony Martial's career desperately needed a change and current Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick supported his decision to leave the club during the winter transfer window.

As a result, the French striker arrived at Sevilla on a season-long loan deal. Sevilla's new number 22 made his debut on February 6 against Osasuna. Martial has so far made 3 appearances for the Red-Whites and has managed to score a goal and provide an assist for his team.

Will Anthony Martial join Manchester United for next season?

Anthony Martial's current loan spell is a season-long deal. This means that the player will return to Manchester United after the deal expires. Moreover, Manchester United haven't agreed to any option-to-buy clause, so the club can expect the French forward to be part of the squad next season.

Besides Martial, the Red Devils have sent Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Amad Diallo on loan this winter transfer window. All these players are set to return to Old Trafford once their loan deal expires.

United want their new permanent manager, who is expected to arrive in the summer, to decide the futures of these players.

