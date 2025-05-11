"What I’ve learned over the years" - Barcelona star admits he is giving key advice to Lamine Yamal

Barcelona forward Raphinha has revealed that he is trying to give the best advice to Lamine Yamal. The Spanish starlet has continued his red-hot form for the Catalans this season under Hansi Flick, registering 15 goals and 24 assists from 51 games across competitions.

Ad

Yamal rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before exploding onto the scene last season. The 17-year-old won Euro 2024 with La Roja last summer and is already one of the most exciting forwards in European football.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has also been indispensable for the LaLiga giants this season, registering 32 goals and 25 assists from 53 games across competitions. Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this campaign, and are leading the title race as well.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently to Movistar Plus, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha added that he is using his experience to help out Yamal.

“I was very excited when the coach said I would be one of the captains, because honestly, I didn’t expect it. I’m using what I’ve learned over the years of my football career to try to give the best advice to Lamine Yamal,” said Raphinha.

Ad

Barcelona next face Real Madrid in the fourth El Clasico of the season on Sunday, May 11, in the league. The Catalans have already defeated Los Blancos in the three other meetings this campaign, including in the two domestic cup finals.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Serie A defender this summer?

Alessandro Bastoni

Barcelona have identified Alessandro Bastoni as a possible replacement for Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with the Catalans earlier this year, but his future remains up in the air.

Ad

The LaLiga giants are expected to turn to player sales to address their poor finances this summer. Araujo is a wanted man once again this year and apparently has a €70m release clause, which will be active for 10 days at the start of July.

The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick this season, and Barcelona could be tempted to let him go. Bastoni has now emerged as an option to replace Araujo at Camp Nou.

The Catalans were given a timely reminder of the Italian defender's abilities in the recent Champions League semifinal. However, the 26-year-old is under contract with Inter Milan until 2028, so prising him away from the San Siro will be no walk in the park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More