"What I’ve learned over the years" - Barcelona star admits he is giving key advice to Lamine Yamal

Barcelona forward Raphinha has revealed that he is trying to give the best advice to Lamine Yamal. The Spanish starlet has continued his red-hot form for the Catalans this season under Hansi Flick, registering 15 goals and 24 assists from 51 games across competitions.
Yamal rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before exploding onto the scene last season. The 17-year-old won Euro 2024 with La Roja last summer and is already one of the most exciting forwards in European football.
Meanwhile, Raphinha has also been indispensable for the LaLiga giants this season, registering 32 goals and 25 assists from 53 games across competitions. Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this campaign, and are leading the title race as well.
Speaking recently to Movistar Plus, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha added that he is using his experience to help out Yamal.
“I was very excited when the coach said I would be one of the captains, because honestly, I didn’t expect it. I’m using what I’ve learned over the years of my football career to try to give the best advice to Lamine Yamal,” said Raphinha.
Barcelona next face Real Madrid in the fourth El Clasico of the season on Sunday, May 11, in the league. The Catalans have already defeated Los Blancos in the three other meetings this campaign, including in the two domestic cup finals.
Are Barcelona eyeing a Serie A defender this summer?
Barcelona have identified Alessandro Bastoni as a possible replacement for Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with the Catalans earlier this year, but his future remains up in the air.
The LaLiga giants are expected to turn to player sales to address their poor finances this summer. Araujo is a wanted man once again this year and apparently has a €70m release clause, which will be active for 10 days at the start of July.
The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick this season, and Barcelona could be tempted to let him go. Bastoni has now emerged as an option to replace Araujo at Camp Nou.
The Catalans were given a timely reminder of the Italian defender's abilities in the recent Champions League semifinal. However, the 26-year-old is under contract with Inter Milan until 2028, so prising him away from the San Siro will be no walk in the park.