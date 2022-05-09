"What an idiot!" - Jamie Carragher disgusted by what 30-year-old did in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Leeds United 

Jamie Carragher has branded Leeds United defender Luke Ayling "an idiot" following his red card against Arsenal on Sunday.

The relegation-battling side found themselves 2-0 down at the Emirates Stadium within 10 minutes thanks to a brace from their former loan-player Eddie Nketiah.

With Arsenal in complete control, Gabriel Martinelli controlled the ball near the corner flag before Ayling flew in with a horrific two-footed lunge on the winger.

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Nurturing Luke Ayling through the Arsenal academy from the age of 8, just so he could eventually move on to Leeds and get himself sent off in a crucial game to get us back into the Champions League.



Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. Nurturing Luke Ayling through the Arsenal academy from the age of 8, just so he could eventually move on to Leeds and get himself sent off in a crucial game to get us back into the Champions League.Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. https://t.co/OCC7He6LGt

The Englishman was initially booked by referee Chris Kavanagh, but changed his decision to send Ayling off once he looked at the VAR monitor.

In what was the right-back's 500th senior appearance, Ayling had all but killed his side's hopes of getting anything out of the clash. Leeds pulled the score back to 2-1 later on, but it was a bit too much to ask for more with just 10 men on the pitch.

While on punditry for Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Carragher was far from impressed with the right-back and said (via the Daily Star):

"I love Luke but what an idiot."

“The lack of professionalism for his own teammates and what this could mean going forward. It's not just down to 10 men, disgusting tackle coming in there with two feet, it reminds me of a tackle Vinnie Jones done a long time ago."

“But what he thinks is going to happen, it was obvious it was going to be a red card. That's a big push for VAR, one of the reasons we have it."

"But to do that, put your teammates down to 10 men, you miss the last three games of the season. That might be the last game he ever plays in the Premier League."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 96 - Along with Luke Ayling's red card, Leeds picked up their 95th and 96th yellow cards of the season, setting a new record for the most bookings for a club within a single Premier League campaign -



Leeds - 2021-22 (96)

Sunderland - 2014-15 (94)

Derby - 1999-00 (93).



Dirty. 96 - Along with Luke Ayling's red card, Leeds picked up their 95th and 96th yellow cards of the season, setting a new record for the most bookings for a club within a single Premier League campaign -Leeds - 2021-22 (96)Sunderland - 2014-15 (94)Derby - 1999-00 (93).Dirty. https://t.co/Qjj2l5B4Xj

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' with Ayling challenge against Arsenal

The Yorkshire club found themselves in the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference following defeat against Arsenal. However, Marsch refused to hang Ayling out to dry after the game.

In his post-match press conference, the American boss was asked about his player's decision to go in for such a reckless challenge, to which he replied (as per Leeds Live):

"Yeah, it's a little bit ironic considering it's 500 matches from Luke and he's such an experienced player. Just a moment of poor judgment from him, but he's been an incredible part of what we've accomplished here so far since I've been here."

"I'm disappointed for him and the team, but whatever, that's the situation, we have to accept it and we just have to move forward."

Ayling's sending off and subsequent three-game ban leaves Leeds short of options at right-back following Stuart Dallas' horror injury last week against Manchester City.

Phil Hay @PhilHay_ On Ayling's red card, which ends his season through suspension: "It was a moment of poor judgement from him. He apologised but it's not the time to point fingers. If we start playing a blame game with our team, we're screwed." #lufc On Ayling's red card, which ends his season through suspension: "It was a moment of poor judgement from him. He apologised but it's not the time to point fingers. If we start playing a blame game with our team, we're screwed." #lufc

Edited by Puranjay Dixit