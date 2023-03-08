What did Kyle Walker do? Manchester City star could be arrested over sexual harassment charges at local bar

Manchester City star Kyle Walker could be arrested over a video of him flashing his private parts in a bar. Walker is understood to have been drunk during the incident. He was also be seen inappropriately touching a woman in the video.

The full-back is under investigation and could face jail time of up to two years for his misdoings.

Here's the video of the incident (WARNING: explicit content):

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Kyle Walker will face a police probe over a video of him drunkenly flashing in a bar.



He could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.



Walker has been a reliable player for Manchester City this season, making 21 appearances across competitions. Since his 2017 move to the Etihad, Walker has made 236 appearances for the Manchester-based club.

He previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, among many other English clubs. Walker made 229 appearances for Spurs before leaving for City. The 32-year-old has won 73 caps for the England national team as well.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently praised Kyle Walker's conduct

After Manchester City's 3-1 Premier League win against Aston Villa on February 12, Pep Guardiola praised Kyle Walker. He hailed the Englishman's behavioir in training.

Speaking after the win against the Villans, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The way we’ve behaving in the training sessions over the last week or 10 days - we’ve improved a lot, Everyone is so focused. Kyle (Walker) is back with the way he’s behaving. The same with many players. (Behaving well) is the only chance to be competitive. That doesn’t make it easier for you to win, but without that, it’s impossible."

City are second in the Premier League with 57 points from 25 games. They trail Arsenal by five points. The two sides are expected to be involved in a closely contested title race.

Jaja @JajaBreed Pep Guardiola watching that Kyle Walker video... Pep Guardiola watching that Kyle Walker video... https://t.co/ZIFL0NCml6

Hence, any potential absence of Walker due to his recent mishap might prove to be costly. City recently sent Joao Cancelo out on loan to Bayern Munich. Guardiola might have to rely on Rico Lewis to play as right-back for the remainder of the campaign if Walker becomes unavailable.

