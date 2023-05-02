What did Leo Messi do in Saudi Arabia? Report details reason behind PSG superstar's unexpected middle east adventure

Lionel Messi reportedly went to Saudi Arabia this weekend without permission from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Christophe Galtier, Luis Campos, and the players were left stunned by the Argentine as they were unaware of the planned trip, as per RMC Sport.

Reports now suggest Messi was in the Middle East as part of his duties as the Saudi Arabian Ambassador of Tourism. He was announced as the Brand Ambassador in May 2022, and this weekend's visit was his second to the country.

The footballer was pictured at the National Zoo of Riyadh and was escorted around the city by officials. The Argentine was in Saudi with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and three children, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.

Saudi's Minister of Tourism shared a post welcoming Messi to the country:

Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب @AhmedAlKhateeb



We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.



#WelcomeMessi I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences.We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality. I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality. 🇸🇦#WelcomeMessi https://t.co/QQGdnAqQ08

Messi has been linked with a move to Saudi in the summer as his contract at PSG expires after this season. Barcelona are currently leading the race for his signature, but are yet to get their finances sorted to re-sign the Argentine.

Leo Messi could be the next big player moving to Saudi Arabia

Former Al-Nassr manager Raul Caneda believes that signing Cristiano Ronaldo is just the start for the Saudi Arabian clubs. He added that the teams would be willing to pay big money to lure other top players from Europe and Leo Messi could be one of them.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"For me, their football is equivalent to Turkey. There is great economic power, and it is difficult for good players to get out of there because they are extremely well paid. I wouldn't be surprised if they have offered more money to Lionel Messi, or if they begin to invest a lot of money in other of the most important footballers in the European leagues."

He added:

"The Cristiano thing can be a warning: Al-Nassr's rivals will also want their share of the cake from him. It is evident that in Arabia, the state wants to aspire to great things. It is not going to stop at Ronaldo. They have bought Newcastle and want to boost their league to the extreme, put it among the 10 best championships in the world."

Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are reportedly interested in Leo Messi and are waiting to see if they can hold talks with the Argentine.

Poll : 0 votes