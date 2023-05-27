"What is this lineup", "Bruh hit the random button" - Fans react as Real Madrid name XI to face Sevilla in La Liga fixture

Real Madrid have announced their lineup to face Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday (May 27), but fans are unimpressed with the wholesale changes. Los Blancos play their final away game of the season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has caused a real surprise by naming a relatively weak lineup with a few key players missing from the XI. For starters, Antonio Rudiger has been relegated to the bench, with Eder Militao and David Alaba forming the centre-back pairing.

Eduardo Camavinga has also been left on the bench, while Eden Hazard couldn't make the cut either, despite Los Blancos missing Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Benzema suffered a cut in the early stages of their clash with Rayo Vallecano last time out. Meanwhile, Asensio, who is set to depart Madrid this summer, is ruled out with a muscular issue.

Fans weren't happy to see the lineup and took to Twitter to express their frustrations. One wrote that Ancelotti "needs to leave", while another sarcastically claimed that he pressed the "random button" and called it his XI.

Real Madrid have done well at Sevilla lately

Sevilla's ground used to be a kryptonite for Real Madrid before, who dropped points there on almost every visit. In fact, for three seasons in a row - 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 - the Rojiblancos beat Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, since then, Los Blancos have been able to turn the screw. They have won their last three away games there, which gives them hope ahead of their upcoming visit to the stadium.

Karim Benzema's absence is a huge blow, while Real Madrid's defence hasn't been the best lately either, keeping just one clean sheet in their last five league games.

That's not all. Despite all their struggles this season, Sevilla are a different beast at home. They have beaten European giants Manchester United (3-0) and Juventus (2-1) in Europa League, while seeing off Villarreal 2-1 in La Liga - all within the last few weeks alone.

