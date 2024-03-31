"What is this lineup", "You are holding 3" - Fans in disbelief as Manchester City name starting XI to face Arsenal in PL

Fans have reacted to Manchester City's lineup to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31).

Pep Guardiola's side are in imperious form, having not lost in 22 games across competitions - winning 19 - since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league in December.

City are coming off a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United - just before the international break - to reach a record sixth consecutive FA Cup semifinal. Their last league outing was a 1-1 draw at Liverpool earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners lead the Premier League after 28 games. They have won nine of their last 10 games across competitions as they seek a first league title in two decades.

In a game that could have ramifications on the title race - one of the tightest in recent memory

"What is this lineup"

Another chimed in:

"You are holding 3"



It's pertinent to note that the Gunners won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Emirates earlier this season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: A few tidbits

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have a dominant recent record in the Premier League against Arsenal, winning 12 straight games before the aforementioned defeat at the Emirates earlier this season.

The Gunners haven't had a league double over City in 16 years when they won 1-0 at home and 3-1 away. However, Guardiola's side have made the Etihad their fortress. They're 38 games unbeaten across competitions at home since losing 2-1 to Brentford in November 2022. It's only four short of their longest unbeaten record at home, set between 1919 and 1921.

Moreover, the Cityzens have scored in 57 straight home games across competitions, a club record. Worryingly for Arsenal fans, the Gunners haven't won a league game at the home of the reigning champions since a 2-0 victory in January 2015, losing seven games since then.