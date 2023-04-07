What does Lionel Messi's wife Antonela do before every match? Sweater, favorite bag and more superstitions explored

Lionel Messi has been with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo for a long time. Roccuzzo has a few rituals she does before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner takes the field every game.

While Messi is one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game, it seems like Roccuzzo believes in rituals that might help Messi become victorious on the pitch.

Roccuzzo has a special few items she carries before Messi takes the field for a game. The list includes a sweater, a bag and a hat. She also tries to bring all of their children to the games. There're also some prayers that Roccuzzo performs before every game to help Messi succeed.

The rituals certainly worked during the 2022 fIFA World Cup in Qatar as Argentina became the winners. Messi was named the winner of the Golden Ball for scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Pundit explains why PSG fans are booing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has received jeers from PSG fans recently. Given the Argentine's status in world football, the booing has been slammed by many.

Pundit Daniel Riolo, though, said that fans aren't necessarily booing Messi. Rather, they're booing what Messi's signing represents. Riolo said (via Canal Supporters):

“Messi is a player who never wanted to be there. He came because Barca could no longer pay him, and the only club that could pay him is PSG. He never wanted to be there. He has acclimatized very little, a little more this season. He is not happy, not happy."

Riolo added:

“There was also a quarrel with the supporters. And he still hasn’t understood that it’s not him they’re whistling at but the symbol. Story over. And when you are a supporter of PSG, what trace will he have left? Nothing, zero. It is obviously a failure. Alright, you’re one of the greatest in history, but we have to go now.”

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to agree a an extension.

Poll : 0 votes