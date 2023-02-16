What did Lionel Messi tell Sister Lucia about decision to retire from international football in 2016? Dominican nun opens up on conversation

Lionel Messi first revealed his decision to come out of retirement to a Dominican nun Sister Lucia. She claims that she knew the former Barcelona from a young age and that he was very close with her.

Speaking to L'EQuipe, the nun said that Messi was disturbed by the tax issues and losing Copa America. The nun added that the player thanked her for her support and said that he would return to the pitch.

Messi knew about his connection with the Argentina national side, The nun added that his decision was set quickly after announcing his retirement:

"I knew Leo from a very young age. When we met again in the parking lot under the Camp Nou in 2016, when he was in trouble with the tax authorities and had just announced his desire to leave the team, he hugged me and thanked me for supporting him on social media, telling me that he was going to reverse his decision (not to play with Argentina anymore), when no one knew. I remember his words: 'I feel deeply Argentine, my attachment to this jersey is stronger than anything.'"

Lionel Messi has no Argentine retirement plans right now

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and has confirmed that he does not plan to retire just yet. He said that a decision would be made after the tournament in Qatar and was quick to reveal that after the final.

Lionel Messi said that he wants to continue playing for the national team as a world champion:

"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you."

Messi added that it was a dream come true for him and all the other players. He was keen on winning the quadrennial tournament and thanked God for helping him get his hands on the trophy. He said:

"It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she (the World Cup) is; she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer. We suffer, but we already have it (the World Cup). I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else, thank God, he gave me everything."

Lionel Messi is now focused on PSG and will look to help them win the UEFA Champions League.

