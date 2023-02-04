What did Lionel Messi write inside the Barcelona dressing room after Gerard Pique’s betrayal that led to his exit? Details of rift revealed 

Lionel Messi reportedly wrote 'Judas' for Gerard Pique after his exit from Barcelona. The Blaugrana could not keep their greatest player in 2021 to avoid falling foul of La Liga's wage cap rules.

According to Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada, the club's former No. 3 Pique played a deciding role in finalising the club's decision to let Messi go. The Argentine considered that a betrayal, leading to the rift between the two former teammates.

Messi had just won the 2021 Copa America with Argentina. As he looked to start the season for the Blaugrana in style, Messi had to leave his boyhood club in a rather unexpected turn of events. Speaking about the same, Estrada recently said (via Marca):

"On one occasion, when Messi has to leave Barcelona because of financial problems, that story is influenced by Gerard Pique. Messi goes down to the dressing room to collect his things from the locker, and there is a blackboard there. And before he leaves, Messi writes the word 'Judas' in capital letters."

Pique reportedly asked Jordi Alba who wrote it and at whom the message was aimed at, only to realise it was for him. Estrada continued:

"Pique asked Jordi Alba who had written that: Leo. And who is it for? For you."

Yanek Stats @yanekstats

- Lionel Messi

- Xavi

- Sergio Busquets

- Andrés Iniesta

- Gerard Piqué

- Carles Puyol

- Migueli

- Víctor Valdés FC Barcelona Most Appearances- Lionel Messi- Xavi- Sergio Busquets- Andrés Iniesta- Gerard Piqué- Carles Puyol- Migueli- Víctor Valdés FC Barcelona Most Appearances7⃣7⃣8⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷7⃣6⃣7⃣ - Xavi 🇪🇸7⃣0⃣6⃣ - Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸 🆕6⃣7⃣4⃣ - Andrés Iniesta 🇪🇸6⃣1⃣6⃣ - Gerard Piqué 🇪🇸5⃣9⃣3⃣ - Carles Puyol 🇪🇸5⃣4⃣9⃣ - Migueli 🇪🇸5⃣3⃣5⃣ - Víctor Valdés 🇪🇸 https://t.co/QEU1C3Fyqq

Messi left the club in tears. He eventually joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain and is now in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 side. While a return to the Blaugrana has been reported, Messi, in all likelihood, will stay put in France for at least another year.

How many games did Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique play together for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona vs Elche CF - Joan Gamper Trophy

While Lionel Messi's relationship with Gerard Pique might have broken down, they played together a staggering 506 times for Barcelona. The pair's last game as teammates came in 2021, a home defeat against Celta Vigo.

Messi and Pique, born in the same year (1987), are two of the most important players in Blaugrana history. Sergio Busquets is the only player to have played more games (567) alongside Messi.

🇦🇷🐐 @SemperFiMessi Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta is there. Pique is another put off for him, the relationship is broken.



Messi is a world champion and he decides his next move. And as always I trust him to make a wise decision. Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona as long as Joan Laporta is there. Pique is another put off for him, the relationship is broken.Messi is a world champion and he decides his next move. And as always I trust him to make a wise decision. https://t.co/w8Wfwj8XCv

Pique's career at Camp Nou didn't last too long after Messi's exit, as he announced his retirement from the game late last year.

Poll : 0 votes