"What he's looking for next season" - Patrice Evra urges Manchester United to avoid key transfer mistake this summer 

Patrice Evra has urged Manchester United to keep Bruno Fernandes at all costs. He said that the Red Devils cannot let go of their club captain at any cost amid Saudi Pro League interest.

Ad

Evra said on Sky Sports that Fernandes is the main player for Manchester United and it would be a mistake to let him leave. He added that the Portuguese star is the main reason they are in the Europa League final and said via Metro:

"What he's looking for next season is to have a competitive team. We need more defenders, we need a proper striker, maybe some midfielders to support Bruno. I heard in Saudi they offered a lot of money to get Bruno and I think it would be a mistake to let him go. People talk about his age, 30. No! He's the most important player in the team. I think if Bruno wasn't there, maybe we wouldn't be in the final of the Europa League."

Ad

Trending

Evra went on to admit that the Red Devils could have been relegated without the club captain and added:

"Yeah, I'm not afraid and ashamed to say that. This could have been possible, but now we are this final. Make sure next year that we get the right players to be competitive because we have to forget this season."

Ad

Al Hilal are reportedly pushing to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. They have held three meetings with the Portuguese star but are yet to turn his head.

Manchester United season is a disaster, admits Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has admitted that this season has been a disaster for Manchester United. He still believes in Ruben Amorim and heaped praise on the manager for being honest despite the results this season.

Ad

Evra said on Sky Sports:

"It's a disaster, it's not a great season. Amorim knows that, I had a meeting with him and he's not happy,' the five-time Premier League winner added. But I love his humility, he admits things. You remember what happened with Rashford? He said, 'Guys, I couldn't get the best out of Rashford', so I love his honesty. I love the personality but, of course, the results are really bad this season."

Manchester United appointed Amorim this season after sacking Erik ten Hag in October 20224. They have managed to make it to the Europa League final, where they face Tottenham Hotspur on May 21. However, they are 16th in the Premier League table with 17 defeats in 26 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More