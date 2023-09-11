"What a lovely guy", "Insane influence" - Fans react as Arsenal star does Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's celebration in front of him

Fans recently reacted to Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko doing Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's signature goal celebration in front of him.

The funny incident happened following England's 1-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw at Warsaw last week. Zinchenko opened the scoring in the 26th minute of the contest before Kyle Walker's first international goal restored parity for the Three Lions.

Bukayo Saka hit the woodwork at the hour mark. However, with no more goals after the break, the game ended 1-1 as England lost their perfect record in the qualifying group. They lead the group with 13 points from five games - six clear of second-placed Ukraine - who also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, in the dugout after the game, Zinchenko had a fun interaction with Bellingham. He took out the Englishman's signature 'outstretched arms' celebration, much to the delight of Bellingham, who has hit the ground running at Real Madrid this season.

Jude Bellingham started on the left side of Gareth Southgate's midfield but didn't make any goalscoring contributions on the night.

How have Arsenal and Real Madrid fared this season?

Jude Bellingham has made a rousing start to life at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have made a fabulous start to the season, winning all four of their La Liga games to go top of the standings. Jude Bellingham, who arrived on a €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, has scored in all four outings.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Almeria and 1-0 at Celta Vigo. In their first home game of the season, they beat Getafe 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also had an unbeaten start to the season. They started off their campaign by beating Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield.

The Gunners, on the other hand, kicked off their new Premeir League season with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest before beating Crystal Palace 1-0. Their perfect start to the season ended in a 2-2 home draw with Burnley, but Mikel Arteta's men returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Manchester United before the international break.