Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has slammed Jamie Carragher for his comments about Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. He believes the Liverpool legend's comments should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Carragher questioned if Haaland had made a mistake by joining Manchester City. He added that their style does not suit the Norwegian star and he should not be playing under Pep Guardiola.

While talking to OLBG, Yorke said that he believes the Haaland claims are ridiculous and said:

"What a ludicrous statement from Jaime Carragher to say that Erling Haaland has not picked the right club in ManCity, it's a ridiculous statement. Everyone has their opinion I suppose and we've both played the game at a certain level, but I'd take whatever Carragher says with a pinch of salt. If Haaland is running in behind and not being passed to, it means Pep Guardiola has to tell the players on the ball to pass him the ball."

The Manchester United legend went on to claim that Haaland is doing well at Manchester City and said:

"It has nothing to do with Haaland choosing the 'wrong team'. ManCity are the best team and have been for the past four years, what team would Haaland be better suited to if not ManCity? Haaland does not like the ball to his feet, he's a striker whose like to run in behind. It's his first season too, so he's still getting to know the players he plays with and the other players are understanding how Haaland plays. These top strikers don't come to feet, they like to run behind, this is why I don't listen to people like Carragher."

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City last summer

Manchester City beat a host of clubs to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The striker hit the ground running and has scored 25 goals in just 20 league matches.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star has added another five goals to his City tally by scoring for Pep Guardiola's side in the UEFA Champions League.

