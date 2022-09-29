“What makes PSG’s season successful or not is not whether they barbecue together” – Journalist explains what Messi, Neymar and Mbappe must do to win Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe don't necessarily need to barbecue together to lead the Parisians to Champions League success according to French football journalist Philippe Sanfourche.

It goes without saying that the 2022-23 campaign has started on a good note for Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. The trio have been exceptional in front of goal so far, with several goals and assists between them already.

However, Philippe Sanfourche doesn't think the Ligue 1 giants' success will be based on the offensive exploits of the three superstars.

The French journalist said on the set of L'Equipe du Soir via Canal Supporters:

"For me, what makes PSG's season successful or not is not whether they barbecue together or not. Because there have been a lot of barbecues at PSG over the past two or three seasons and that's not resulted in them winning the Champions League."

Sanfourche went on to explain that at least two of the three superstar attackers need to help with defensive duties in every game. The journalist acknowledged that Neymar already does this, but not enough, and continued:

“What will make this team go very far in the Champions League is simply if out of the three, there are about two per game who decide to defend. If there is only one who decides to defend, it will never work. There is one who does it quite often (Neymar) but it is not enough. And when there are two, they are above the game."

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG so far this season

The trio continue to run riot in front of goal this season

Messi has turned a new leaf since the campaign kicked off. He has six goals and eight assists to his name in 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions so far.

Neymar has contributed 11 goals and eight assists for the Parisians in 11 matches while Kylian Mbappe has recorded 10 goals in nine games. It remains to be seen if the trio's brilliant form will be enough to lead the French giants to European glory this season.

