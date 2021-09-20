"What a man, what a player" - John Terry lauds Chelsea star for his performance in Tottenham Hotspur win

Chelsea legend John Terry took to Instagram yesterday to praise Thiago Silva. The former defender posted a video of the Brazilian's goal in his story while celebrating it at home.

Tottenham hosted Chelsea last night in the Premier League, and the Blues walked out with all three points. Thiago Silva opened the scoring early in the second half before goals from N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger sealed the game.

John Terry, who follows most of Chelsea's matches, was full of praise for Thiago Silva and posted a story about him on Instagram. He posted the video of the Brazilian's goal and wrote:

"Thiago Silva, what a man, what a player."

Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea players after Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise for Thiago Silva last night after the Brazilian put on a man-of-the-match display to help his side to victory. The manager was asked about the defender who turns 37 this week, and he said:

"He was outstanding. He almost scored twice and he's so strong. The delivery was good for his goal and we are very happy that he was able to score and open the game for us today but his performance even in the first half was outstanding. It was a fantastic performance."

Chelsea made a surprise change at half-time, which saw N'Golo Kante come on for Mason Mount. Fans believed the formation switched to 3-5-2, but Thomas Tuchel insisted there was no change in the system.

"Actually we did not change the system but that's maybe the whole point. It seems like we changed the system but we just played the system with more belief, energy and quality. It was simply too sloppy in the first half. With N'Golo on the bench, when you want to step up then he's the best player to bring on because he's unique and he can change any momentum. We wanted to improve our compactness and ball wins to put the match in the opponent's half. That was the idea behind it and I'm happy with it."

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava