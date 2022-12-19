"What a man" - Tennis legend Andy Murray suggests Lionel Messi might be the GOAT athlete after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Tennis legend Andy Murray suggested that Lionel Messi may be the greatest athlete of all time after Argentina's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Messi is certainly one of the greatest footballers ever to kick a ball. His World Cup win in Qatar further added to his long list of accomplishments, prompting Murray to share his thoughts on the GOAT debate. The British tennis star wrote on Twitter:

"Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man."

Murray's claim is not entirely farfetched. However, the title of 'greatest athlete' is a hotly debated one, the answer varying from person to person depending on multiple different criteria. Many would argue that the likes of Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few, have more bragging rights over the Argentine. There is perhaps no definitive way to come to a conclusion. Messi's empathetic win over France in the World Cup certainly adds to the fuel to the debate, evoking many around the world, including the British tennis legend, to chime in.

Murray also took a jive at Piers Morgan, who is a known fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and often trolls Messi on social media, tweeting:

"Not sure that [The Fifa World Cup] could have gone any worse for you [Piers Morgan]"

Lionel Messi reacted to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi led his team from the front as Argentina were crowned the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi scored seven goals during the tournament, including a brace in the final. He also bagged three assists.

The 35-year-old was duly awarded the Golden Ball, given to the tournament's best player. Lionel Messi told TyC Sport after his country's historic campaign (via ESPN):

"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time, I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you."

Messi further added how winning the World Cup has been a dream come true:

"It's anyone's childhood dream, I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer."

Messi proceeded to thank god for giving him such an extraordinary career. He said:

"We suffer, but we already have it (the World Cup). I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else, thank God, he gave me everything."

