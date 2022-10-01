“What a massive transformation”, “Wouldn‘t even mind if he was captain again” – Arsenal fans in awe of stunning performance from much improved player during 3-1 win over Tottenham 

Arsenal fans have praised Granit Xhaka for yet another exemplary display against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday (October 1)

The Gunners secured a 3-1 win in the north London derby. Thomas Party opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side before Harry Kane equalized from the spot in the 31st minute.

Gabriel Jesus poked in the rebound from a Bukayo Saka effort to hand the Gunners a second-half lead. Granit Xhaka slotted home in the 67th minute to secure all three points for Arsenal.

With the win, the Gunners remain at the top of the Premier League table after picking up 21 points from eight games so far this season.

Fans gave Xhaka props for his exceptional performances so far this season. Many fans pointed out that the Swiss international has enjoyed a revival under Arteta and has been a joy to watch.

Xhaka has played nine games this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists from midfield. Many opined that they wouldn't mind the 30-year-old being named the club captain once again.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter following yet another impressive display from Xhaka:

afcstuff @afcstuff Official: Granit Xhaka has been awarded Man of the Match for his performance vs. Tottenham this afternoon. [BT] #afc Official: Granit Xhaka has been awarded Man of the Match for his performance vs. Tottenham this afternoon. [BT] #afc https://t.co/FRv9JqEMit

Lordofflies @chitsuconoiseur @afcstuff He's completely different player under arteta.. What a massive transformation @afcstuff He's completely different player under arteta.. What a massive transformation

AFC @Chambo_afc



Wouldn‘t even mind if he was captain again. @afcstuff Redemption arc officially completed.Wouldn‘t even mind if he was captain again. @afcstuff Redemption arc officially completed.Wouldn‘t even mind if he was captain again.

Asderei Don @Asserting19 @afcstuff amazing how he just turned everyone's opinion of him. love how much he loves the club @afcstuff amazing how he just turned everyone's opinion of him. love how much he loves the club ❤

dropê @pedro_maga04 @afcstuff There's no other player that symbols Arsenal more than him @afcstuff There's no other player that symbols Arsenal more than him ❤️

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 This Granit Xhaka revival is truly a thing of beauty. This Granit Xhaka revival is truly a thing of beauty.

James. @afcjxmes Let’s be real for a second, Xhaka has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. Let’s be real for a second, Xhaka has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

Ram Vaidyanathan @zoopertrip The Xhaka redemption arc deserves its own documentary. Absolute fucking set of steel balls on the man. The Xhaka redemption arc deserves its own documentary. Absolute fucking set of steel balls on the man.

Xhaka was named the 'Man of the Match' award for his heroic display against Tottenham. Antonio Conte's side remain in third place after the derby, having collected 17 points from eight games.

Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus not being called up by Brazil

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Brazil coach Tite raised many eyebrows when he didn't pick Jesus for the side's recent international games. Arteta reacted to his star striker not getting the call-up as he told reporters ahead of their game against Tottenham (h/t Arsenal.com):

"First of all, we need to understand how they are feeling, how they have taken the news, how it’s hit them, and how we can use it to help them to their benefit. Just put your head down, take it on the chin, and the only thing they can do is try to play at the level he has been playing – or better – to make it more difficult for the national team."

