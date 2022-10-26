"What Messi can do with his left, Mbappe can do with his right" - Gary Lineker makes incredible claim involving PSG superstars

Gary Lineker made an incredible claim involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians are leading Maccabi Haifa 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League at halftime. All three players of the Parisians' attacking trio have managed to get on the scoresheet for the game.

Messi has bagged a brace, while Neymar and Mbappe have also gotten on the scoresheet.

The Ligue 1 side can secure a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win. They seem on course to be doing so.

The Argentine opened the scoring for the French club after Kylian Mbappe came up with the assist. The Frenchman was on the scoresheet next as he found the back of the net with a curling effort.

The no. 30 turned provider as Neymar scored the third for the Parisians with a delightful chip. The Argentine scored PSG's fourth after their Israeli opponents have put one back. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net from outside the box after dribbling two Maccabi Haifa players to find space for himself.

Lineker claimed that what Messi can do with his left foot, Mbappe can do with his right. That is certainly praise of the highest quality for the 23-year-old considering what the former Bacelona No. 10 has done in his career.

Lineker wrote:

"What Messi can do with his left foot, @KMbappe can do with his right."

Sergio Aguero couldn't believe PSG superstar Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona

Barcelona's greatest ever player shockingly left the club last season after the Catalan club was unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap. He joined PSG last summer.

His compatriot Sergio Aguero, who joined the Spanish side last season, couldn't believe the news and thought someone had hacked the Blaugrana's website.

While speaking on El Chiringuito, Aguero said (via The Twelfth Man):

“When the whole thing with Leo happened, I thought someone must have hacked Barcelona’s social media accounts. I thought, this is a joke."

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona farewell was an emotional occasion A year ago today...Lionel Messi’s Barcelona farewell was an emotional occasion A year ago today...Lionel Messi’s Barcelona farewell was an emotional occasion 😢 https://t.co/vBBeZPBrMK

He added:

"I decided to wait, but the hours went by and I saw that the statement was still there. Suddenly, I thought, ‘Hey, you know what? no one has hacked it.”

