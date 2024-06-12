"What we are missing is a striker and to have that balance on the bench" – Theo Walcott names 2 Premier League stars Arsenal must sign

Ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott has asserted that his former club should sign one of Alexander Isak or Ollie Watkins ahead of the next season.

The Gunners failed to end their two-decade-long Premier League title drought last campaign, finishing two points behind champions Manchester City. They netted 91 league goals but were criticized for their lack of a proper number nine with Gabriel Jesus misfiring a lot.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking to The Sun, Walcott provided his thoughts on Arsenal's 2023-24 Premier League season and stated that they should strengthen their attacking department. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Arsenal did great, they competed throughout the whole season and learnt a lot from previous mistakes. I think what Mikel Arteta has done and the atmosphere is incredible. What we are missing is a striker and to have that balance on the bench. I'd say that's one thing, maybe Mikel didn't trust his bench as much."

Naming two strikers who could do a job for Arsenal, Walcott continued:

"I'm looking at someone like an Alexander Isak or an Ollie Watkins who's been established in the Premier League. We may look abroad but I'm a big believer in someone who is proven in the Premier League."

Isak, who helped Newcastle United finish seventh past season, was in stupendous form in the 2023-24 campaign. The 24-year-old found the back of the net 25 times and laid out two assists in 40 overall games.

Watkins, on the other hand, relished his best-ever season as he guided Aston Villa to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League. The 28-year-old recorded 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 overall appearances.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal eyeing Dominic Solanke

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this summer. They could choose to trigger the ex-Chelsea man's £65 million release clause to rope him in.

Solanke, who joined Bournemouth from Liverpool for £18 million in January 2019, helped his team finish 12th in the Premier League table last season. The 26-year-old scored 21 goals, including 19 in the league, and contributed four assists in 42 overall appearances.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have allegedly received a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian recently renewed his contract at Leipzig amid a host of transfer speculations.

Sesko, 21, enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Bundesliga outfit last time around. He bagged 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 matches across competitions, including just 22 starts, in the 2023-24 term.