"What we need the most" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign former Manchester United target

Former Liverpool defender has claimed that Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong would be a dream signing for the Reds. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Spaniard remarked that the Dutchman would prove to be a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp's side.

“For me it could be many options, but for me a number eight is what we need the most, obviously Jude Bellingham is not available anymore, it would be Frenkie De Jong, and for Newcastle, it would be Mane,” Enrique said.

De Jong was previously heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with rumors of a possible move rampant last summer. However, he decided to stay put at Barcelona despite the club agreeing upon a fee.

The 26-year-old rose to prominence at Ajax under current Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag before moving to the Catalan giants in 2019. He played 59 games under the Dutch manager, contributing three goals and four assists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with multiple midfielders. They have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but are looking to further add to the middle of the park. They have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Nice's Khephren Thuram, and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

With the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave the club, Klopp will look for reinforcements in midfield this summer.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool's pursuit of Bundesliga star

Gvardiol has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update as Liverpool chase RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist claimed that the Reds could leave the race for the Croat over his lofty price tag.

He said:

"For Gvardiol, they love him. Already in January, they explored the conditions of the deal. The reality is that this is too expensive. After they left the race for Jude Bellingham because he was too expensive, I don't see Liverpool going to spend €100m on a centre-back."

He added:

"So, they want a new centre-back, they will explore options for a new centre-back, but Gvardiol is way too expensive."

Adding to the midfield is a priority for Jurgen Klopp's side but they have explored options to purchase a centre-back. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the side's first-choice pairing but backups Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have not performed up to the mark.

Gvardiol, meanwhile, has blossomed as one of the more technically gifted defenders in the game. Being a left-footed centre-back, he is well sought after by multiple clubs, with Manchester City also interested in the player. Chelsea were also close to signing him last season but failed to reach an agreement.

