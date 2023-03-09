What next for Kyle Walker? Police seize CCTV footage of Manchester City star 'flashing' at a woman as his wife brands him a 'd**k'

Kyle Walker's wife, Annie, has reportedly branded him a 'd**k' after the latest controversy surrounding the Manchester City star. She is worried about their kids and is 'terrified' of the police investigation that is set to follow.

The Manchester City star found himself in the headlines on Wednesday after a CCTV footage of him flashing in a bar came out. Reports suggest the footballer could face up to two years in prison for his behavior after the police collected the video.

Annie has labeled her husband a 'd**k' according to a report in The Sun and is considering her future with the footballer. A source close to the couple told the English publication:

"Annie knew what she signed up for when she married him. She's terrified of a police investigation and if that happened she would surely feel like she had to chuck him out. At the moment that hasn't happened. She's worried about what others will be saying and thinking about her, and is mortified for their kids. Kyle has assured Annie that City have it in hand and all will be fine. But it's yet another humiliation for them all."

Walker is not new to controversies and was involved in an infidelity incident in 2019.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Kyle Walker will face a police probe over a video of him drunkenly flashing in a bar.



He could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison



A source told The Sun that Annie vowed to give up on the relationship if the Manchester City star messed up again:

"Annie brushed off his infidelities before but back then vowed to take half of everything if he f****d up again. She also wanted him to get counselling because he goes off the rails when he's had a drink. He's quiet and placid most of the time but hits the self-destruct button when he's drunk."

Kyle Walker worried about Manchester City contract

Kyle Walker was in contract talks with Manchester City when the stories came out on Wednesday. The defender's current contract runs out in 2024, and the club have now reportedly abandoned talks with the Englishman.

A source told The Sun:

"He appears to not be concerned about the embarrassment this has caused his family, the club and their fans. What he appears really worried about is whether this will damages his chances for a contract extension. That's the problem right there. It demonstrates a complete contempt of what he's done and the rules the rest of us have to abide by."

Kyle Walker is under police investigation, but the club are yet to make a statement.

