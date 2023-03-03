What is Neymar's Champions League injury curse? Report details nightmare coincidence involving PSG superstar's sister

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is set to miss his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Bayern Munich. His trend of getting injured at this time of the year continues.

The timing of Neymar's injury freakishly coincides with his sister Rafaela Santos' birthday on March 11. The attacker has missed games around that date since his time at Barcelona, from the 2014-15 season to be exact, according to a report in GOAL.

Rafaela Santos is a model with 6 million followers on Instagram and is very active on social media.

Neymar's injury curse has continued this season as well. PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently confirmed that the Brazilian will miss the clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

He suffered a devastating ankle injury during the Parisian club's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille on February 19.

Former PSG star dismissed the notion that Neymar should be used as a substitute

Neymar's starting place in the PSG lineup has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Many believe that the Brazilian should be used as a super sub and that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe work better as a duo in his absence.

Jerome Rothen, however, dismissed those claims as he told RMC Sports:

“To reduce Ney to a substitute or luxury substitute position, I think whoever says this today [is] being definitive, I’m not saying that Ney should not go to the bench when he is not well in his body or in his head. But if he is 100 percent, how can we say [PSG] will do without Ney? Under the pretext that he can’t do what Lionel Messi did on Sunday or that he can’t do PSG a favor and help the team be good? He has already done it.”

The Brazilian has been in spectacular form this year, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 matches so far this campaign. His form has been crucial for the Parisian club who are at the top of Ligue 1.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes