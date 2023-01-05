What Neymar told PSG superstar Lionel Messi on his return to training after 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar gave teammate Lionel Messi a warm welcome upon his return to the club following FIFA World Cup heroics with Argentina. The Brazil international flashed a hearty smile and asked how the world champion was doing.

Lionel Messi helped Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on December 18. Buoyed by his brace and a spotless spot-kick in the shootout, Argentina overcame France in a tense final, securing a 4-2 win on penalties (3-3 after extra time). Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists to win the FIFA Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament).

The 35-year-old enjoyed a prolonged holiday after helping his country to their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years, missing PSG’s last two games against Strasbourg and Lens. Lionel Messi returned to Paris on Tuesday (January 3) and met with many of his teammates on Wednesday.

Neymar appeared elated to see his former Barcelona teammate back in training and gave him a warm hug in the dressing room.

“How is the champion of the world?” Neymar asked Messi upon seeing him for the first time.

Lionel Messi receives guard of honor from teammates and staff upon PSG return

Newly minted world champion Lionel Messi was given a guard of honor by PSG players and staff as he entered the training pitch on Wednesday (January 4). The Argentine superstar was flanked by the Parisians and was heartily cheered and clapped on.

At the end of the line stood Les Parisiens’ Sporting Director Luis Campos, who gave him a golden trophy with a star and his name engraved, commemorating his World Cup heroics.

Following such a warm reception, Messi told PSG TV:

"I'm very happy to be back.

"I want to thank everyone for the welcome I received from all the club's employees, my teammates, and the staff. I'm happy and I will get ready for the games to come."

While Messi completed the training session without any issues, he is unlikely to be rushed into action in the Parisians’ next game. The defending French champions will take on Chateauroux in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France on Friday (January 6).

