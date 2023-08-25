"What a night" - Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas poses alongside Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic after US Open Cup S/F win

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently shared a picture of himself standing next to football superstar Lionel Messi and tennis icon Novak Djokovic. The Serbian athlete recently secured a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final.

Now, he appears in a picture with the footballing legend from Argentina who helped his side to a dramatic victory in the semifinal of the US Open Cup. Mas took to Twitter and shared an photograph of the trio. He captioned it:

"What a night."

Expand Tweet

The MLS outfit found themselves two goals down against FC Cincinnati in their latest fixture. After managing to half the deficit, Messi provided a stunning cross to his teammate Leonardo Campana to head home the equalizer in injury time.

Taking the game to extra-time, both sides scored in either half of the additional period, meaning the tie had to be decided on penalties. It was Messi's Inter Miami who triumphed eventually, securing a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Following the Leagues Cup victory and registering the first-ever trophy in club history, Messi and Co. are eyeing their second. The club will battle it out against Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final on September 27.

"I admire Messi and respect him a lot"- Tennis icon Novak Djokovic shares his fondness for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic previously expressed his admiration for Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. The Serbian tennis icon was present in the stadium to observe Messi's Argentina defeat France in the final of the FIFA World Cup last year.

Djokovic spoke on the sidelines of a World Tennis League match in Dubai soon after the former Barcelona man's country secured a dramatic 4-2 victory on penalties in the World Cup final. Sharing his experience of the final match of the tournament, the 36-year-old tennis player said:

"I was really fortunate to be there present. By many people, it's the best World Cup final ever. What an outstanding finish, the way they won it, the way they were welcomed at home."

On Messi, he added:

"As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down to earth guy, not taken away by success."

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi now looks ahead to his new journey with Inter Miami in the USA.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis