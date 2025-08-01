"What he is doing now is incredible" - Haaland hails Lionel Messi's exploits in MLS when asked if he'd see himself playing in America in the future

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed his admiration for Lionel Messi amid his MLS journey when asked if he sees himself ever moving to the USA. Messi has been with Inter Miami in the MLS since July 2023, just over two years ago, and has helped raise the profile of the league exponentially.

Ad

Haaland spoke with TIME about his career so far, and was asked if he considers a future in the MLS. The 25-year-old pointed out that he cannot predict the future but is in awe of what Lionel Messi and David Beckham have done so far in the USA.

"You never know what the future is going to bring. What Messi is doing now is incredible. Also what Beckham did, it’s amazing," he said via GOAL.

Ad

Trending

Widely regarded as the world's best striker, Norway international Haaland has been a Manchester City player since 2022. Last year, he put pen to paper on a ten-year deal with the Cityzens, signing one of the biggest contracts in the history of professional football. Haaland will likely remain in England until 2034, when he will be around 34 years old.

Erling Haaland has yet to reach the levels of Lionel Messi and David Beckham in superstardom, but he is well on his way with his standing in European football. The former Borussia Dortmund man has won significant titles in his time in England, including the UEFA Champions League and multiple league titles.

Ad

Manchester City ace Haaland makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo admission

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has made a honest statement about the careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview. The Norway international is widely regarded as one of the heirs to the duo, particularly due to his impressive goalscoring record throughout his career.

Haaland spoke at an interview with TIME, where he was asked if he considers himself as the world's best player. He admitted that he is one of the world's best but not the outright best. He also admitted that the goalscoring records of Messi and Ronaldo cannot be beaten.

Ad

"Am I the best player in the world right now? No, I'm one of them. No one will beat [Messi and Ronaldo's] records, not even me," he said via Sport Informa.

During the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, Haaland became the fastest player to reach 300 career goals, needing just 370 appearances to achieve the tally. For comparison, Messi needed 418 games to reach the tally, while Ronaldo needed 554 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More