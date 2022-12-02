“What is it with this old man”, “Santos Out” – Portugal fans fume at decision to leave out 2 players from line-up to face Korea in World Cup clash

Portugal have announced their starting line-up for their final Group H fixture against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (2 December) and fans are not happy to see two players on the bench.

Head coach Fernando Santos has made six changes to his lineup that beat Uruguay 2-0 in their last game, with Bruno Fernandes, the scorer of both their goals on the day, also benched.

However, the Portuguese supporters aren't happy that two talented players with massive potential, Rafael Leao and Joao Palhinha, have not been included in the XI.

Portugal @selecaoportugal Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! #WearTheFlag 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje!This is our Starting 11 for today! 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 ⚡ ✊ Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeiraThis is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/uFLTIV0sg6

Palhinha has made waves since joining Fulham this season while Leao scored in Portugal's opening game against Ghana. The duo are yet to start in the side's previous fixtures and find themselves on the bench yet again.

Fans have called out Santos for his decision, with one even demanding the manager be sacked. One fan wrote that it was 'criminal' not to be starting Leao, while another questioned whether the Portugal manager doesn't like the two.

Here are some of the reactions:

Luso Devil @Luso_Devil



Of course, Ronaldo had to start to stat pad. Portugal @selecaoportugal Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! #WearTheFlag 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje!This is our Starting 11 for today! 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 ⚡ ✊ Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeiraThis is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/uFLTIV0sg6 Jota and Neto being injured really messed up our options up front. Leao and Palhinha deserved to start tho, but at least Dalot is back.Of course, Ronaldo had to start to stat pad. twitter.com/selecaoportuga… Jota and Neto being injured really messed up our options up front. Leao and Palhinha deserved to start tho, but at least Dalot is back. Of course, Ronaldo had to start to stat pad. twitter.com/selecaoportuga…

ISMAÏL @ILA_of_life Portugal @selecaoportugal Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! #WearTheFlag 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje!This is our Starting 11 for today! 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 ⚡ ✊ Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeiraThis is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/uFLTIV0sg6 Man it’s criminal Leao isn’t starting twitter.com/selecaoportuga… Man it’s criminal Leao isn’t starting twitter.com/selecaoportuga…

ɢᴀʀɴᴀᴄʜᴏ🥀 @TheGarnachoEra @TheEuropeanLad what does leao have to do to start @TheEuropeanLad what does leao have to do to start

mason @masonsai01 @TheEuropeanLad bro what is it with this old man and leao? @TheEuropeanLad bro what is it with this old man and leao?

Portugal looking to win Group H and avoid Brazil in the last 16

Santos' men just need a draw against South Korea to seal their position as Group H winners and face the runners-up of Group E in the round of 16. As things stand, it's currently Switzerland that the Selecao will face in the next stage of the competition.

However, finishing second in the group would mean a daunting clash with the mighty Brazil, who are likely to win their group. Tite's side play Cameroon tonight and just need a draw, which looks achievable given the sheer amount of talent in Brazil's squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be aiming for nothing less than a win tonight, although Korea could give them a serious run for their money. The Taegeuk Warriors held Uruguay to a draw in their first match before pushing Ghana all the way in a 3-2 loss.

History is also on the Asian team's side as they famously beat Portugal in the group stages of the 2002 World Cup, their only ever meeting in history.

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 2896 votes