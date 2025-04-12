“What is Pep cooking today”, “Pep is trolling us” - Manchester City fans question Guardiola’s decision to bench surprise stars in Crystal Palace clash

Manchester City fans have been left surprised by the choice of players selected for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace by manager Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens will face their fellow FA Cup semi-finalists at the Etihad Stadium looking to return to the UEFA Champions League places this weekend.

Ad

Guardiola has made several changes to the side that played out a goalless draw against Manchester United last weekend, with the likes of Nico Gonzalez, James McAtee, and Rico Lewis named in the XI. The manager has chosen to drop the trio of Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden for the visit of the Eagles.

Manchester City will look to claim all three points this time against Palace, having managed a 2-2 draw with Oliver Glasner's side in the first meeting between the sides this season. Guardiola's side will look to return to winning ways in the league, having dropped points in the Manchester derby, as they are just a point outside of the top five.

Ad

Trending

City fans have taken to X to question the decision of the manager to drop some of his stars for the game, asking after a number of different players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan asked what Guardiola is doing by playing McAtee from the start.

"McAtee 👀 what is Pep cooking today", they asked.

Another fan stated that they are being trolled by the manager.

"Pep is trolling us", they wrote.

A fan questioned why January signing Abdukodir Khusanov has not featured recently.

"Why has Khusanov not been starting please??", they asked.

Another fan questioned the exclusion of wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

Ad

"Did something happen to doku and savinho?", they asked.

A fan pointed out that the team lacks wingers.

"There are no wingers in the team again", they posted.

Another asked what has transpired between Guardiola and Khusanov.

"What’s happened between Khusa and Pep…", they wondered.

A fan asked for patience over Uzbek defender Khusanov.

"Khusanov's time will come, trust the process 🤫", they posted.

Ad

Guardiola has opted to hand academy graduate McAtee a first Premier League start for Manchester City, while Rico Lewis returns to the side. Highly-rated teenager Nico O'Reilly continues at left-back for the Cityzens, while Josko Gvardiol remains at centre-back.

Manchester City without star for Crystal Palace tie

Manchester City are without the struggling Phil Foden for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. The England international was taken off in the second half of the Manchester derby last weekend after failing to make an impact.

Ad

Foden started the game against Manchester United but came off after 58 minutes with a visible limp. His absence from the squad to take on Crystal Palace indicates that he had suffered a physical problem in the derby which caused him to come off early in the second period.

Guardiola's side were already without Erling Haaland for the game, with the Norwegian striker expected to miss most of the remainder of the campaign. Foden's absence is another blow for Manchester City as they hope to finish in one of the UEFA Champions League places, but they will hope he makes a swift return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More