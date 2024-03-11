“What a player you are” - Lucas Leiva in awe of Liverpool star’s Man of the Match performance against Man City

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva hailed Wataru Endo for his performance in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

The Reds hosted City in the Premier League in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. It was an exhilarating contest with both sides creating plenty of opportunities. The Cityzens got the lead in the 23rd minute after John Stones scored via a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

Liverpool fought back and got the equaliser in the 50th minute. Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez in the box after a poor back pass from Nathan Ake and Alexis Mac Allister converted the resulting penalty. Both sides created many chances to score a winner but failed to convert, sharing the spoils.

Wataru Endo was one of the standout performers for the Reds against Man City. He completed 59/62 passes, made one key pass, won 6/7 duels, and made four tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

He was named the Player of the Match by Liverpool fans as shared on the club's X account. Quoting the post, former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva wrote:

"What a player you are @wataru0209, makes the team keep going and connecting all the time."

Expand Tweet

The Merseysiders signed Endo from VfB Stuttgart for €19 million last summer after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The Japanese midfielder has made 31 appearances for them and also recorded two goals and one assist.

Arsenal reach Premier League summit as Liverpool draw against Man City

The Gunners have been in terrific form in 2024 and have won their last eight Premier League games. Arsenal narrowly beat Brentford 2-1 at home on Saturday, which put them at the top of the table. They've retained the position after Liverpool's draw against Man City.

The Reds were excellent on the day, keeping 53% possession, and having 19 attempts with six on target. City, meanwhile, had 10 attempts with six being on target. They also hit the post once with Jeremy Doku.

Despite missing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker, Jurgen Klopp's side put in a dominant performance but failed to get over the line. They are now second in the Premier League table, behind Arsenal just on goal difference (46-39).

The three sides will next be in action in different respective competitions and will return to Premier League action after the international break. Arsenal will face Man City away on March 31. Liverpool, meanwhile, will host Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day.