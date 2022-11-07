"What a player" - Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus blown away by Arsenal teammate's performance against Chelsea

Arsenal forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus hailed midfielder Thomas Partey after their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday (November 6).

The Gunners came out victorious in the Premier League clash thanks to a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes in the 63rd minute. While the entire team played well, Partey played a key role for Mikel Arteta's men against their London rivals.

The Ghana international had a passing accuracy of 93% and a long ball accuracy rate of 100% (6/6). He also completed all of his attempted dribbles and won seven out of his 11 duels.

In defense, Partey made three clearances, two tackles, and one interception. It was a majestic performance from the Arsenal midfielder as they controlled the game against Chelsea.

After the match, Partey took to Instagram to share his delight at the win with the caption:

"London is RED."

Saka replied to his teammate's post, saying:

"What a player Babyjet 🔥"

Jesus also replied to the post:

"What a player ❤"

Two more of their teammates, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson, also commented on the post.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka's comments on Thomas Partey's post.

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season, featuring in 14 matches across all competitions and scoring two goals. His partnership with Granit Xhaka has been a big factor in helping the Gunners lead the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in seventh place, 13 points behind their London rivals.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's win over Chelsea

After the match, Mikel Arteta was understandably buoyed by the result and credited his team's attributes for the win over Chelsea.

In a post-match interview, he said (via Arsenal.com):

“It’s another step forward. To prove ourselves that we can do it, that we can play at that level against these sorts of players and teams, And Hopefully they will have more belief.”

He added:

“I think we are a really young team but today we played like a mature team, we use the right words. Composure, it’s determination, it’s quality, it’s courage to do it in these scenarios, and that’s the steps we have to take as a team, and today we have taken that step.”

Arsenal will next host Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on November 9. They will then visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on November 12 before club football takes a break for the FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will travel to Manchester City in the third round of the EFL Cup on November 9. They will then face Newcastle United away in the Premier League in their final game before the World Cup.

