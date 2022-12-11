"What a player" - England midfielder Jude Bellingham wowed by reported Chelsea target's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

England midfielder Jude Bellingham lauded reported Chelsea target Declan Rice for his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Rice was a crucial player for the Three Lions during the tournament in Qatar. He played in all five games for Gareth Southgate's team, starting each of them.

Along with Bellingham, he formed a solid partnership at the heart of England's midfield. The West Ham United midfielder took to Instagram to post a message after Gareth Southgate's side were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They lost 2-1 against France in the quarter-finals yesterday (December 10).

He wrote:

"The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it. This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Another unbelievable month with this group. Some of the best memories in a football shirt, to one of the worst feelings going out of a World Cup."

Rice further added:

"We have set the bar of expectation at the highest and unfortunately this time we have fallen short. We left it all out on the pitch last night and we can hold our heads high. I always feel immense pride putting on this shirt and the group is closer than ever. We will be back. Thank you for all your support - it means everything."

Bellingham commented on the post:

"What a player man."

Both Bellingham and Rice were phenomenal for the Three Lions during the World Cup. The duo have been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent times.

Chelsea star Mason Mount reacted to England's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end after their loss against France. Mason Mount came on as a substitute during the clash and won a penalty in the game.

Harry Kane, however, missed the opportunity to equalize from the spot as he blazed his effort over the bar.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has now reacted to his team's exit and wrote on Twitter:

"Waking up today, it still hurts just as much... the heart and determination of this team has been nothing short of inspiring, we wanted to go further, but it wasn’t to be."

Mount further added:

"The support we felt this tournament pushed us more than ever, a special thank you to you all who were with us every step of the way. Proud to call this group not only my teammates, but my brothers. We'll go again. There are so many special moments ahead together. We are England."

Mount made four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for England but failed to create any goal contributions.

