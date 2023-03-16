"What a player!" - Harry Redknapp wants Real Madrid star to join Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has floated the idea of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric returning to Spurs after the current season.

Modric's contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer. However, given his elite performances, even at 37 years of age, the Spanish club might look to extend his contract.

Redknapp, who managed the Croatian midfielder at Spurs, heaped praise on the veteran following Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool on March 15. Carlo Ancelotti's side progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by beating the Reds 6-2 on aggregate.

Speaking after the second leg on Wednesday, Redknapp, who has previously coached Modric, lauded the Croatian and told talkSPORT:

“What a player! Do you know you used to come in in the mornings and you’d have a piggy for piggy in the middle, after four years I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen you go in the middle.’

“He never gave it away, what a great lad. I tell you what, is he out of contract at the end of the year? I think they’re discussing whether they’re going to give him another deal.”

He added:

“He’s 37, and I tell you what, you’d take him. Even if you were Liverpool, you’d take him back at Tottenham. He’d come in and he’s so great around the place, and he plays every minute of every game, and he’s still a fantastic player. I loved him, he’s low maintenance, just lives for football.”

Modric joined Tottenham from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008. He made 160 appearances for the club, 152 of which came under Redknapp. All of his 17 goals and 24 of his 25 assists for Spurs came during the Englishman's time in charge.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has played 472 games for the Spanish giants, registering 37 goals and 76 assists. He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other honors, with them.

Carlo Ancelotti on Luka Modric and Toni Kroos after Real Madrid's win over Liverpool

After their 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The veteran midfield duo started the game and dominated the midfield. They both also came close to scoring in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's website):

"We have so much quality, experience, energy and commitment as a group. We're a modern team because we have all of those attributes. Modrić and Kroos played brilliantly because they brought the ball out from the back so well and really helped us keep the game under control.

"Modrić and Kroos don't play because of the careers they've had, they play because they deserve to."

Kroos ended the contest with a key pass, six successful long balls, 89% passing accuracy, five successful duels and two tackles. Modric, meanwhile, created one big chance and completed an incredible 96% of his passes, while also recording two successful duels, an interception and a clearance.

Real Madrid will next face arch-rivals Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on March 19. They trail the Catalans in the title race by nine points.

