"What a player he’ll be" - Stephen Warnock heaps praise on 'sensational' Liverpool player after win over Norwich City

Liverpool beat Norwich City 2-1 in their FA Cup fifth-round match at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds scored two goals through Takumi Minamino in the first half before the Canaries pulled one back through Lukas Rupp in the final quarter of the game. But it wasn't enough to prevent the Merseyside giants from going through to the quarter-finals of the domestic cup competition.

Although Minamino scored a brace on the night, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock was most impressed by young Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old came on as a second-half substitute against Norwich and put in a splendid shift.

Praising the youngster, Warnock said:

“Harvey Elliott has been sensational since he’s come on. What a player he’ll be with more games!”

Elliott has had a tough season personally. He picked up a serious ankle injury during a Premier League clash against Leeds United in September. He had to be carried off the field and many thought the teenager's season was over.

However, Elliott, who returned to action after just five months, even came on as a second-half substitute against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. He produced a fine display in midfield and was clinical in dispatching his penalty in the shootout.

The youngster's comeback has been hailed by fans and critics alike.

Liverpool have a chance to win the quadruple this season

Liverpool won their first trophy of the season on Sunday. After a goalless game, they beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

The Reds can win three more trophies by the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool are only six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, but they have played a game less than the defending champions. With the Anfield outfit being in red-hot form, they have a strong chance of overtaking Pep Guardiola's side in the final stretch of the season. The Reds were 12 points behind City in January and have already halved the deficit with a game in hand.

On the European front, Liverpool have won seven out of their seven Champions League games this season. They beat Serie A champions Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro last month, with the second leg of the Round of 16 clash scheduled at Anfield next week.

The Reds have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and, given their current form, are one of the favorites to win the trophy.

