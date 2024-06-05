"What a player he is" - Micah Richards heaps praises on 'unbelievable' Liverpool superstar

Former Manchester City defender turned pundit Micah Richards has heaped praise on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for his performances in the 2023-24 season. The Dutch centre-back was one of the best players for the Reds in Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been phenomenal since he joined the Reds in 2018, playing a key role in making Klopp's side one of the best in England. The 32-year-old Liverpool captain had another commanding season and impressed Richard with his performances.

On the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Richards commended Van Dijk for leading Liverpool's inexperienced back-line. He said (TBR Football):

"He’s had to marshal that backline. Trent has been out, Robertson has been out, you’ve had Quansah and Bradley at the back. People don’t understand, you talk about Liverpool going for a title, there are kids there, but Van Dijk is always there, he’s unbelievable, what a player he is."

The Reds sustained their unlikely title charge for the majority of their 2023-24 Premier League season before a stumble towards the end of the campaign ended their hopes.

The Liverpool captain will hope he can provide a solid base for the Netherlands to have a strong run at EURO 2024.

Liverpool confirm departure of long-serving defender

Liverpool have confirmed that veteran defender Joel Matip will depart from the club this summer, ending his eight-year spell with the Reds. The Cameroonian centre-back joined from Schalke on a free transfer and leaves the club having won every available trophy, except the Europa League, with the Reds.

Matip made 201 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. He formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defense.

While the defender has had his struggles with injuries, he has been a constant part of the team and helped them achieve greatness. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury but will hope he can recover quickly and return to the pitch for the next chapter in his career.