“What a player Vitor Roque”, “Our future is in good hands” - Fans react as Barcelona record narrow win against Osasuna

Fans reacted to Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque scoring the only goal of the game in the 1-0 La Liga home win over Osasuna on Wednesday (January 31).

Roque, 18, netted a 63rd-minute winner at the Olimpic Lluis Companys after a profligate first half, where Jules Kounde twice hit the woodwork and Ferran Torres came off injured after five minutes.

The Brazilian came to Xavi's side's rescue as they recorded a narrow win to close the gap on leaders Girona (55) to eight points after 22 games. It was the first game for the manager after he announced his departure at the end of the season following the 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in the league.

Roque made an instant impact, pouncing on a Joao Cancelo cross just a minute after coming on. Barca were not out of the woods yet, with Kounde squandering more scoring chances. Osasuna defender Unai Garcia saw red for a foul on Roque, and Raul Garcia hit the woodwork in the 76th minute.

However, the hosts held on, with goalkeeper Inaki Pena acrobatically denying Jon Moncayola, to take the three points. Fans, though, went gaga over Roque, with one tweeting:

"What a match, what a player Vitor Roque, surely he gave hope to Barcelona fans"

Another chimed in:

"Our future is in good hands"

Here are some top reactions on X:

The win snapped Barca's two-game losing streak across competitions, having exited the Copa del Rey last week before a heavy defeat in the league to Villarreal.

Pedri urges Barcelona teammates to give their all for outgoing manager

Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has asked his teammates to come out with 'more enthusiasm' in the last few months before manager Xavi leaves the club.

The legendary Spaniard made his decision to leave after a string of indifferent results heaped the pressue on him, with the La Liga giants' title defence almost over.

Pedri reflected (as per Barca Blaugranes) on a surreal week after the Osasuna defeat as the team comes to terms with Xavi's impending departure:

“It is a week that is not normal. It is the coach’s decision. We are going to give everything for him until the end. He has helped us all a lot, and we have to give everything for him and for the team.

“We knew that these are his last games as a coach, and we have to come out with even more enthusiasm than before and give him victories until the end of the season."

Barcelona are next in action at Alaves in the league on Saturday (February 3).