“What was the point coming first”, “Worst possible draw” - Liverpool fans react as Reds learn UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponent

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to react after learning their Champions League Round of 16 opponents. Despite completing the group stage at the head of the pack, the Anfield giants face a difficult task in the knockout stages as they take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisians struggled in the group stage of the competition, losing three games out of eight and ending up in 15th place. However, in the playoffs, they handed fellow French side Brest a 10-0 beating on aggregate.

This put them up for a spot in the Round of 16, alongside Benfica, who beat AS Monaco in the playoffs. The draw pitted Benfica with Spanish giants Barcelona, who came second place on the group stage, and PSG with Liverpool.

The Anfield faithful on X reacted to the news of their opponents with comments like these:

"What was the point coming first 😭😭" a fan complained.

"Worst possible draw ffs" another was not pleased.

"It’s time to test Arne slot" a third stated.

"PSG will be smashed by the EGYPTIAN KING! 👑💪" this fan was optimistic.

"A very tough and classic match" a fan promised.

"It's going to be the match of the year" another agreed.

Arne Slot explains Liverpool midfielder's dip in form is "completely normal"

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has explained that Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's dip in form is "completely normal". This comes after the 22-year-old seemed to struggle in recent games against Everton and Wolves, raising questions about his form, which has impressed all season.

For Arne Slot, though, this is little cause for concern. The head coach explained ahead of their upcoming clash against Manchester City (via This is Anfield):

“There are only a few players in the world who can be a nine out of 10 every three days. If you look at his age, he might, might, might eventually belong to that group of players, those two or three or four that can do this. But he’s not there yet, which is completely normal...

“And it depends also on the playing style of the opponent... So yeah, it’s not always as simple as the form of a player or how many games he played, but that’s nine out of 10 times the most easy reason to give instead of diving into it and looking at playing style and certain other things.”

Liverpool will take the trip to Manchester this Sunday (February 23) where they face the Premier League champions in a potential season-defining clash.

