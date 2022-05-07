“What is the point” – Manchester United fans frustrated with Rangnick for decision with respect to line-up for Brighton game

Manchester United fans have shown their frustrations at interim manager Ralf Rangnick's decision on the starting XI against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7. They were disappointed that the German didn't hand youngsters opportunities in the Premier League clash.

Rangnick has gone with experienced members of the United squad, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata handed starts.

Mata is likely playing his final games for the Old Trafford side as his contract expires this summer while Matic is certain to leave this summer.

United are highly unlikely to finish in the Premier League top four this season, hence, fans wanted to see players on the outside given a go.

Alvaro Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho have been named on the bench, with both players having yet to make an appearance for the United senior team.

David De Gea starts in goal and has been one of the few positives for the United side this season. Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane line up in defense with club-captain Harry Maguire making a return to the substitutes bench following injury.

Alex Telles continues to fill in for the injured Luke Shaw at left-back. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose future is under speculation.

Matic and Scott McTominay are in midfield and will play behind Bruno Fernandes. Mata and Anthony Elanga make up the attacking trio.

The formidable Cristiano Ronaldo is up-top and he'll be looking to continue his fine goalscoring form of 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Here are some reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter following the starting XI announcement:

d wilkie @darrenwilkie17 @ManUtd Matic and mata starting again. Wasting minutes on the past. Should be giving those minutes to the youth @ManUtd Matic and mata starting again. Wasting minutes on the past. Should be giving those minutes to the youth

A @Newaccount625 @ManUtd What is the point, 2 games left that literally don't matter and we are playing players that won't be here in 2 weeks over teenagers @ManUtd What is the point, 2 games left that literally don't matter and we are playing players that won't be here in 2 weeks over teenagers

Yapi 🐐 @BhaHarvey @ManUtd YOU HAD A CHANCE TO TAKE GRANDAD MATA OFF @ManUtd YOU HAD A CHANCE TO TAKE GRANDAD MATA OFF 😭👋😭

Uncle B @Daddy_B_Lee @ManUtd Why isn't Hannibal on bench? Is he in Rangnick's doghouse? Let me guess, you're gonna get Garnacho in by the 88th min!!! Just frigging play the kids for the meaningless games now! @ManUtd Why isn't Hannibal on bench? Is he in Rangnick's doghouse? Let me guess, you're gonna get Garnacho in by the 88th min!!! Just frigging play the kids for the meaningless games now!

Daniel @d_loughins @ManUtd Explain as to why Fernandez and Garnacho aren’t playing when we have absolutely nothing left to play for this season? @ManUtd Explain as to why Fernandez and Garnacho aren’t playing when we have absolutely nothing left to play for this season?

eChorza 🇬🇧 @mikesierra85 @ManUtd Play the kids for fuck's sake! This season is over and 1/3 of that squad won't be here by the end of the month! @ManUtd Play the kids for fuck's sake! This season is over and 1/3 of that squad won't be here by the end of the month!

Manchester United players could be playing for their futures

A different United side is likely to be starting next season

With a huge overhaul anticipated under incoming manager Erik ten Hag, many of the Manchester United players may be playing for their Old Trafford futures. There have been question marks over a number of the current crop at United over their lackluster season.

The Red Devils have exited all cup competitions in demoralizing fashion. Alongside this, they are set to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. They sit sixth with two games remaining and trail fourth-placed Arsenal by five points before their game against Brighton. United have also played two more games than the Gunners.

It is somewhat surprising that Rangnick hasn't experimented with players that haven't been afforded many opportunities this season.

Giving the likes of Fernandez and Ganaucho a chance to impress ahead of ten Hag's arrival would make sense. But perhaps the interim manager wants to keep the slight upturn in mood going at the back end of the season.

Manchester United defeated Brentford 3-0 last time out with many of the Red Devils's senior players impressing.

Edited by Aditya Singh