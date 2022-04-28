Premier League side considering summer move to bring back Manchester United defender - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move to bring Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to the club this summer.

It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old, who has been jostling with Diogo Dalot for the right-back position in what has been a woeful campaign for the Red Devils. They are out of both domestic cups and Europe and are struggling to finish in the top four, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by six points with four games to go.

According to The Athletic, Palace are weighing up a move for the player they sold to United in 2019 for £50 million.

At Selhurst Park, Wan-Bissaka was touted as one of England's future right-back stars. He was being compared to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James.

Eye-catching performances saw him linked with top English clubs, included Manchester United, who were then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, his time at Manchester United has not had the desired impact, and his future may now lie away from Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has made 126 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing ten assists in all competitions for United.

Why Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled at Manchester United

It all started so well for the former Palace right-back.

When Wan-Bissaka arrived at Manchester United, there were high hopes for the then 21-year-old right-back. He was being touted as the heir to Gary Neville, as the right-back position at the club lacking a bonafide contender for years.

During his first pre-season with the 13-time Premier League winners, the 24-year-old was dubbed 'The Spider'. That was because of his ability to use his long legs, making up ground on opposition attackers and pulling off impressive long-reaching tackles.

The excitement surrounding the youngster's signing was palpable, United had potentially lured a top young English talent to the club.

His first season was successful, with Wan-Bissaka making 46 appearances and contributing six assists. He was beginning to flourish as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revolution.

His most impressive display came against neighbors Manchester City in the Manchester Derby in December 2019. The right-back pocketed City's Raheem Sterling in a performance hailed by many. Solskjaer had commented on the performance, saying (via Metro):

"Aaron is playing against…it's (Raheem) Sterling out there; it's (Riyad) Mahrez out there; it's (Kevin) De Bruyne out there. And they just don't go past him. Absolutely top class, top notch."

The next season, he continued to be a major part of United's defence, making 54 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing six assists. However, his attacking prowess began to be questioned, as the threat he offered going forward was limited compared to his impact in defence.

His attacking shortcomings have been questioned as this season has been one to forget for the right-back. So a move back to Palace could be right for all parties.

