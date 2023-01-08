"What was the point of playing another season with the reserves?" - 3 Manchester United players quit club to join La Liga side 

Three Manchester United academy graduates quit the Premier League giants in recent times to make their names at La Liga side Almeria.

UD Almeria, who are currently enjoying only their seventh-ever season in the top flight of Spanish football, won La Liga 2 for the first time in their history last year.

The Andalusian club currently find themselves 13th in the La Liga table and have three former Manchester United starlets plying their trades for them.

Largie Ramazani was the first Carrington graduate to make his switch to the Power Horse Stadium from Old Trafford and has become a key player for the Almerienistas.

All three players were offered new deals by the Red Devils, but they opted to move to Almeria, which is backed by the Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, Turki Al-Sheikh.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Manchester United to join Almeria, Largie Ramazani claimed that he opted for a move to Spain as he saw his first-team opportunities limited at Manchester United. As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Ramazani said:

"I was almost at the end of my contract, and I had a good season with the second team. Almost half of the reserves were allowed to go to Astana. I was even allowed to join. I did train a few times, but that would be the only time I could play with the senior team. Did they do that because I played a good season, and I could help the team? Or because they wanted me to extend my contract?"

He added:

"Debuting for United is like a dream, and Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw but also Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were very helpful for young players. But it didn’t convince me: I knew they'd loan me out if I signed up. I had Marcus Rashford in front of me, Daniel James, Tahith Chong. What was the point of playing another season with the reserves? So, I wanted to try elsewhere."

Manchester United identifies on-loan Besiktas star as a priority signing

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

The Red Devils are desperately chasing a center-forward following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the club.

Weghorst, who is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, has attracted interest from the Red Devils after strong performances for the Turkish side in the Super Lig.

The Dutchman has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season.

