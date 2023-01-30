What position does Lionel Messi play in? Take a look into the evolution of PSG superstar's role in the team

Lionel Messi has reached the highest echelons of world football, having won every major tournament he has competed in with club and country.

La Pulga has played in different attacking positions since his entry into professional football, and his role has evolved over the years. In his early years, Messi was mainly deployed as a central attacking midfielder in La Masia and Barcelona's junior teams.

However, when he transitioned to the first team, he typically played on the right flank.

This was with Samuel Eto'o as the central striker and Ronaldinho sitting on the left flank in Barcelona's 4-3-3 formation. The Argentine's playing style was predominantly focused on dribbling down the flank and finding his attacking partners with crosses and through-balls.

As he gained more experience and confidence, however, Lionel Messi started to drift into central areas and take more shots on goal. He re-emerged as a central attacker after Pep Guardiola took the reins at Camp Nou in 2008.

Instead of playing on the wings, Guardiola deployed the Argentine as a False 9 in a strikerless 4-3-3 formation. This saw Lionel Messi drop deep and act as a playmaker for the wide forwards while also serving as the team's central striker in the final attacking phase.

It allowed the Argentine an unparalleled level of dynamism and creativity that saw him flourish wildly, as he scored goals at a rate never seen before or since. It is also little surprise that Messi picked up four Ballon d'Or awards from 2009 to 2012.

In 2014, the introduction of Luis Suarez to the team marked a major shift in Messi's playing position and role. Though the team still lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, they became much more dynamic and fluid.

The system allowed for constant interplay between Neymar, Messi, and Luis Suarez. With the goal-scoring load much more spread out, the Argentine maestro was able to unleash his creativity. His ability to provide assists with ease resulted in an astonishing 364 goals between the trio in their three seasons together.

An older Lionel Messi and his role with PSG after 20 years at Barcelona

Barcelona went through constant changes in personnel following the Messi-Suarez-Neymar era, and the forward's role and position became ever-changing.

Prior to his exit from Camp Nou, he featured as a striker, operated as a playmaker, and also took on his False 9 role, having garnered the versatility to adapt his play to the needs of the team.

Now, with PSG, Lionel Messi's positioning on the pitch has noticeably shifted towards the central areas. According to messivsronaldo.app, he has also had a decrease in shots per 90 minutes taken inside the box over the last four seasons.

On the other hand, his shots per 90 minutes taken from outside the box have seen a marked increase. It is, therefore, little surprise that a number of his efforts for PSG have come from outside the box.

This indicates that while Lionel Messi has spent more time in the center of the pitch, he hasn't entered the box often. At PSG, he could be returning to his original style of play during his early years, when he focused on his creative playmaking abilities.

