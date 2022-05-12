"What a prick, disgusting challenge" "Should never be allowed to play football again" - Chelsea fans slam Dan James for 'leg-breaker' of a tackle before sending off

Daniel James was given a straight red for a reckless challenge in the 24th minute on Mateo Kovacic during Leeds United's encounter with Chelsea on Wednesday, May 11. Most fans aren't disagreeing with the decision.
Kovacic had control of the ball before James went sliding in and although he got the ball, his studs went into the Croatian midfielder.
Referee Anthony Taylor took no time in brandishing a red card and he was well placed to see the awful tackle.
Fans have defended the decision with Chelsea already 1-0 up and Leeds now having a mountain to climb.
Mason Mount's exquisite strike in the fourth minute following good play from Reece James put the Blues in the driving seat.
Daniel James' sending off has only made matters worse for Jesse Marsch's side, who are in deep trouble in the bottom half of the table. They started the match in 18th place, and even a single point would see them surpass Burnley into the safe zone.
Here are some reactions on Twitter to the challenge and sending off that has led to Kovacic having to be substituted:
Chelsea dominant as Leeds United's woes continue
It has been a first-half dominance from Thomas Tuchel's side who have controlled the game and look well poised to return to winning ways. The shock last-minute equalizer against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday looks to have spurred the Blues on and they have been fantastic.
Mason Mount's brilliant curled effort in the fourth minute put Tuchel's men in control from the get-go and they haven't looked back.
Romelu Lukaku is threatening the Peacocks defense each time Chelsea venture forward with the absence of skipper Luke Ayling showing.
Daniel James' red card has made Jesse Marsch's mission an even more difficult task.
Leeds currently sit 18th in the league, level on points with Burnley but the Clarets have a game in hand.
Meanwhile for the Blues, it's looking like a vital win ahead of a huge FA Cup final this Saturday (May 14).
They travel to Wembley Stadium to face Liverpool looking to finish the season with yet another trophy having already won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
Fans will be hoping Mateo Kovacic is fit to play, having since been substituted following an awful tackle from James.