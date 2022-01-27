What is PSG star Neymar's salary and Net Worth in 2022?

PSG ace Neymar is widely hailed as one of the best players in the world.

Since coming to Europe in 2013 with Barcelona, he hasn't looked back, going from strength to strength to cement his legacy in footballing folklore. In addition to scoring a ton of goals, the Brazilian is also an exceptional artist on the field, pulling off one eye-catching trick after another.

He's also a fashion icon, but above all, his journey from humble beginnings at Santos to reaching the pinnacle of world football is an inspiration for budding footballers around the world.

All this has led him to become one of the richest players in the world right now and his staggering net worth recently came to light.

B/R Football @brfootball



On this day in 2017, Neymar joined PSG for €222 million The transfer that made every other deal look small.On this day in 2017, Neymar joined PSG for €222 million The transfer that made every other deal look small.On this day in 2017, Neymar joined PSG for €222 million 💸 https://t.co/4SWq5WC8rg

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 28-year-old is valued at $200 million as of 2022. Much of that is down to his expensive transfers, hefty wages and, of course, a plethora of brand deals.

It's worth remembering that Neymar cost Barcelona a mammoth €86.2 million from Santos in 2013, before PSG made the world record transfer of €222 million for him, four years later.

He became a bona fide star of the sport with the Catalans, enjoying a trophy-laden four-year spell during which he made 186 appearances. The winger struck 105 goals and made 76 assists during that period, winning eight titles, including a European treble in 2015.

PSG ace Neymar is the highest paid footballer after only the 'big two'

While he drew hefty sums at the club, earning around $15 million, his achievements with the La Liga giants saw him take home way more in the French capital.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Neymar's salary is estimated to total $78 million in 2022, the most in the world behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

His contract also includes massive bonuses, such as a pay hike if he guides PSG to the highly-coveted Champions League trophy.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



3x League Titles

3x French Cups

3x French Super Cups

2x French League Cups #OnThisDay four years ago, PSG signed Neymar for a record-breaking fee of £199.8m.3x League Titles3x French Cups3x French Super Cups2x French League Cups #OnThisDay four years ago, PSG signed Neymar for a record-breaking fee of £199.8m. 🏆 3x League Titles🏆 3x French Cups🏆 3x French Super Cups🏆 2x French League Cups https://t.co/lp0NLhf7rF

The Brazilian's staggering wages also include lucrative endorsement deals, which, according to Forbes, stands at a whopping $19 million per year. Puma, Qatar Airways, Epic Games, Flutter Entertainment, Red Bull and Triller are just some of the brands Neymar receives sponsorships and endorsement deals from.

Also Read Article Continues below

In comparison, his first major deal made him a meager $1.7 million, although he was only 17-year-old at the time and it's a huge sum for someone that young.

Edited by Arnav