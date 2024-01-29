“What a record that is” - Robbie Savage highlights Chelsea achievement as he makes prediction for clash against Liverpool

Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to beat Chelsea at Anfield in their upcoming Premier League clash. He has predicted a 3-1 win for the home side despite the Blues having a good record in recent visits.

Savage acknowledged the fact that Chelsea have lost just five times in their last 20 visits to Liverpool. However, he thinks the form of Jurgen Klopp's side will drive them home and seal a comfortable win. He told Planet Sport:

"Liverpool unbeaten in ten games in all competitions takes on Chelsea at Anfield. Chelsea's record at Anfield is pretty fantastic. They've only been beaten on five occasions in their last 20 visits to Anfield. What a record that is. But I just think Liverpool are doing exceptionally well. Their form is brilliant. I just think both teams will score in this one but Liverpool will get more. I'm going with a 3-1 Liverpool win."

Chelsea travel to face Liverpool on Wednesday, January 31, in the Premier League. The two sides will meet once again next month at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool fans to focus on Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. He revealed that he was running out of energy and was stepping aside as the Reds need someone who can keep them going.

He took time to send a message to the fans ahead of the meeting with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The German wants the fans to focus on Chelsea and make it uncomfortable for their players instead of singing songs for the departing manager.

He said (via Football London):

"It was the first game after that [his departure announcement] and I'm not here to tell people what to do, it's just we play on Wednesday again. The manager is leaving at the end of the season. [If you can] do everything to make it as uncomfortable for Chelsea as possible, that would be great."

The last seven matches between the two sides have ended in a draw in normal time. The last normal time win in this fixture was when the Blues defeated the Reds 1-0 in March 2021.