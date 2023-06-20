What records can Lionel Messi break at Inter Miami? Highlighting main achievements that await Argentine superstar after MLS switch 

Having broken numerous records during his stay in Europe, Lionel Messi will now look to break some with Inter Miami in the USA.

The Argentine icon holds the record for the most number of Ballons d'Or (7). He has also scored the most number of goals in Europe's top five leagues (496) and scored the most goals in a single calendar year (91 in 2012).

He is now set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when his contract expires at the end of this month and join Inter Miami. As such, let's take a look at the individual and team records Lionel Messi can break with the American side (via GOAL):

Individual

Lionel Messi has the opportunity to become the top scorer in football. He has scored 807 goals for club and country and is 30 goals behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The 35-year-old has age on his side in the race, with Ronaldo being 38.

The Argentine can overtake former teammate Dani Alves in terms of the most number of trophies won, with both currently tied at 43.

Messi can also become Major League Soccer's top scorer and top foreign scorer, even though it might take some time. Former San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo striker Chris Wondolowski is the current top scorer with 171 goals.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire striker Kei Kamara is the top foreign scorer in the league with 143 goals.

Team

Lionel Messi can help Inter Miami, who were founded in 2019, their first-ever MLS title. The highest they have ever reached is the quarter-finals in 2022. He can also help them win the United States Cup and the Eastern Conference.

The Argentine icon can help them qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, whose winner qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup.

He can also become the club's top scorer, a record held by his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain with 29 goals.

Lionel Messi to earn big from Saudi Arabia despite rejecting Al-Hilal in favor of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has three major options after his decision to leave PSG this summer was announced. Barcelona made efforts to re-sign the club legend and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal also made an offer worth over €400 million per season. However, he rejected both options and joined Inter Miami instead.

The Argentine, however, has still signed a contract with Saudi Arabia, becoming the country's tourist ambassador. As per New York Times, he will earn around €22.5 million over the next three years for the same.

The role encompasses some commercial appearances, all-paid visits to the country, and some social media posts. The former Barcelona forward also needs to make sure he doesn't say or do anything to tarnish Saudi Arabia's image.

