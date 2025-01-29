"What's actually going on Ancelloti's mind", "Sack him" - Real Madrid fans unhappy with starting XI set to face Stade Brest in UCL clash

Real Madrid fans online have slammed boss Carlo Ancelotti for his starting XI selection against Stade Brestois in the UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday. The game at Stade de Roudourou will be the last group-stage fixture for both sides.

Real Madrid have had a topsy-turvy Champions League season and are 16th in the table with 12 points in seven games. While Los Blancos have won some crucial fixtures against sides like Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta BC, they have lost crunch games against AC Milan, Liverpool, and VfB Stuttgart.

For the match against Brest, Carlo Ancelotti has gone with the frontline of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Brahim Diaz. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric form the midfield with Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Lucas Vazquez manning the backline. Thibaut Courtois is the starting goalkeeper.

Many Madridistas were displeased with the Italian tactician's selection and even opined that he should be sacked. Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"What's actually going on in Ancelloti's mind? No Asencio, no Ceballos, Mendy LB, Vazquez RB..." a user commented.

"This old man is soooo foolish. Sack him already," added another.

"Benching Garcia and Asecio for Mendy Vazquez in big 2025. Ancelloti don dey craze seh, " a fan chimed in.

"Holy trinity starting again in an important match. Carlo has lost it or what," announced another.

"WTF is this?" inferred another user on X.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided his future amid interest from Brazilian Football Federation: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided to leave Los Blancos at the end of the current season. The Italian tactician has been in charge of 325 matches across competitions for the Spanish giants across two stints.

Ancelotti first joined Los Merengues in the 2013-14 season and was in charge till May 25, 2015. He is currently in the middle of his second tenure at the club which began in the 2021-22 season.

With 15 titles across his two stints, Carlo Ancelotti is the most decorated manager in Real Madrid's history. He's won three UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, two LaLigas, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copas del Rey, two Supercopas de Espana, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In December 2023, Carlo Ancelotti renewed his contract with the Spanish giants, valid until June 2026. However, a report by the Spanish radio network Onda Cero (via Madrid Zone) claims that the Italian manager has decided to leave Madrid at the end of this season.

The report emphasizes that he will not change his decision even if Real Madrid win multiple trophies at the end of the season and will seek new challenges. It is important to note that the Brazilian Football Federation were interested in signing Carlo Ancelotti when he last renewed his contract.

