"What's his best position?" - Frank Lampard had 'coaching problems' with former Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had 'coaching problems' with Kai Havertz and other players during his time with the Blues. The former manager was hurt when the club sacked him as he felt they were getting better at that time.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Lampard conceded that he did not know where to play Havertz. He added that the German's best position was unknown and Timo Werner's case was similar as he was forced to play as a left-winger.

He said:

"It hurt, it hurt a lot. Because I feel like we were working towards something and what had happened for sure bringing in those players had changed the aspects... When we changed and brought players in, I had different problems - coaching problems. What's going to get the best out of Timo Werner? Is he a no.9? We've still got Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. Kai Havertz, what is his best position?"

He went on to talk about the club's recruitment policy and said::

"It was a club recruitment policy, there were players I wanted. Ben Chilwell was big for me. If I'm honest in my situation it was a mixture. Certain players I would be very keen to bring in and we did collaborate with Marina. Roman Abramovich was not present but you knew he was the overseeing power. I think I quite appreciated that. I never heard from him but it was never a problem for me."

Lampard returned as the caretaker manager earlier this season after Chelsea sacked Graham Potter.

Frank Lampard on Chelsea turning season around after his sacking

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League table, five points from the top four, when Lampard was sacked. The Blues went on to finish in the top four and also won the UEFA Champions League after Thomas Tuchel took over.

Speaking about the turnaround and said:

"Obviously when the club go on to win the Champions League you have to hold your hands up. Fair play, you've just taken them to that, it's a huge accolade to do that. I still look back on my time there with pride in terms of my prints are slightly on that phase..."

Tuchel went on to be the manager for 15 more months after winning the Champions League before he was sacked by the new Chelsea owners.