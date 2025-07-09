"What’s the difference between him and Garnacho?" - Fans slam Real Madrid star for his showing in 4-0 loss to PSG

Fans online were left disappointed with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr's performance in their 4-0 loss to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals. The game took place at the MetLife Stadium on July 9.

Ad

Things went downhill for Real Madrid within the first 10 minutes of the game. They conceded twice with Fabian Ruiz (6') and Ousmane Dembele (9') finding the back of the net. In the 24th minute, Ruiz completed his brace (24') while Goncalo Ramos's strike (87') sealed the win for the Parisiens.

Vinicius Jr in particular played for 65 minutes tonight with no shots on target. He recorded an average 71% passing accuracy and lost possession seven times in the game. Compared to his usual form, the Brazilian was underwhelming against PSG with a 6.7 SofaScore rating.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Vinicius' performance, with many criticizing his performance. One user wrote:

"Seriously what’s the difference between him and Garnacho ?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When can we see his 10x performance?," another user commented, while alluding to one of Vini's tweets after he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri last year.

"Not even worth 50m. Luis Diaz is better," a fan jibed.

"Drop a stinker again," another netizen chimed in.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Vinicius's underwhelming show for Real Madrid, while many alluded to his tweet:

Ad

"Vinicius Jr btw, funniest guy in the history of football. Got robbed of a Ballon D’or and went to prove to the entire football world that he really wasn’t worthy of it.," an X user wrote.

"Bro said he will do it 10x better this season and he did. 10x worse than last season," a fan joked.

Ad

"Finished at 24 is crazy," another person mentioned.

Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change per the website's prerogative.

"Technical decision"- Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso explains decision to bench Rodrygo against PSG

Alonso - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference (h/t Madrid Xtra), Xabi Alonso explained his key decision to bench Rodrygo against PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final. He said:

Ad

"No minutes for Rodrygo? Technical decision. We thought we would be better off with other players."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodrygo's importance in the squad has decreased significantly since Xabi Alonso's arrival as head coach at Real Madrid. The Brazilian was on the bench for three games in the Club World Cup, while he featured as a starter only once. He came off the bench twice in the tournament, recording an overall 92 minutes of gameplay in three appearances.

The Brazil international has been linked to an exit this summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City interested in his services. It remains to be seen if Rodrygo heads out or waits until the new season begins to see if his situation improves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More