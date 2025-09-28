"What's with the gimmick", "Why is he always starting" - Arsenal fans unhappy wth star's inclusion in XI to face Newcastle

Arsenal fans on X are questioning manager Mikel Arteta's decision to start Leandro Trossard against Newcastle United on Sunday, September 28, at St. James' Park. They believe that the Belgian should be used as a substitute, with Gabriel Martinelli starting.
Arteta has made a surprise change to his back, benching William Saliba for Cristhian Mosquera. Jurrien Timber, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori keep their place, while David Raya continues in goal.
The midfield has also undergone a change, with Eberechi Eze replacing Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice forming the pivot. The attack has Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres as expected, but the left-wing role assigned to Trossard has led to fans questioning the decision. They posted:
Mikel Arteta spoke about facing Newcastle United in his pre-match press conference, claiming that the Magpies are tough to beat. He admitted that they need to dominate possession and keep control, as Eddie Howe's side tends to turn things around quickly. He said (via club website):
"It’s a lot of games that you have to dominate when you play against them, now we have to be ready because they continue so rapidly, so quickly, it’s a really intense match. We will prepare for that, we know that as well, but increasing especially our efficiency and two very specific key things I think it gives us the best chance to win the game. "
Newcastle United won 1-0 against Arsenal when the two sides met at St James' Park last season.
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star William Saliba
Mikel Arteta claimed that William Saliba has exceeded all expectations at Arsenal. The manager said that the Frenchman is on his way to fulfill his potential and said:
"Probably all of them, I would say, especially the way we started our relationship. Probably we had different expectations or ideas of how to create the best pathway for him to fulfil his potential. But I think at some point we got to the same conclusion, to the same line, and we started to work together. From there, with the help of all the coaches and players, everything started to flourish because it was clear that the potential was there. It was about timing and especially, in my opinion, creating the right environment and players for him to deliver what he could do."
Saliba has agreed to a new contract at the club, keeping him at the Emirates until 2030. He was in the final two years of his deal, with Real Madrid keeping tabs.