"What's with the gimmick", "Why is he always starting" - Arsenal fans unhappy wth star's inclusion in XI to face Newcastle

Arsenal fans on X are questioning manager Mikel Arteta's decision to start Leandro Trossard against Newcastle United on Sunday, September 28, at St. James' Park. They believe that the Belgian should be used as a substitute, with Gabriel Martinelli starting.

Ad

Arteta has made a surprise change to his back, benching William Saliba for Cristhian Mosquera. Jurrien Timber, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori keep their place, while David Raya continues in goal.

The midfield has also undergone a change, with Eberechi Eze replacing Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice forming the pivot. The attack has Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres as expected, but the left-wing role assigned to Trossard has led to fans questioning the decision. They posted:

Ad

Trending

Clay @Clay_1313 we gotta stop with the trossard bullshit lol

Ad

Dan @afcDxn_ What’s with the Trossard gimmick

Ad

Elias Omosh @omosh_Elias Why is Trossard always starting, this is strange

Ad

Roli Tshindane @RoliTshindane Is Trossard grumpy again...why is he starting man

Ad

TB @Taylorberry4444 Why can’t this helmet ever just start a propa team? Martinelli saved his skin and he starts trossard again 😂😂😂😂😂

Ad

Mikel Arteta spoke about facing Newcastle United in his pre-match press conference, claiming that the Magpies are tough to beat. He admitted that they need to dominate possession and keep control, as Eddie Howe's side tends to turn things around quickly. He said (via club website):

"It’s a lot of games that you have to dominate when you play against them, now we have to be ready because they continue so rapidly, so quickly, it’s a really intense match. We will prepare for that, we know that as well, but increasing especially our efficiency and two very specific key things I think it gives us the best chance to win the game. "

Ad

Newcastle United won 1-0 against Arsenal when the two sides met at St James' Park last season.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star William Saliba

Mikel Arteta claimed that William Saliba has exceeded all expectations at Arsenal. The manager said that the Frenchman is on his way to fulfill his potential and said:

"Probably all of them, I would say, especially the way we started our relationship. Probably we had different expectations or ideas of how to create the best pathway for him to fulfil his potential. But I think at some point we got to the same conclusion, to the same line, and we started to work together. From there, with the help of all the coaches and players, everything started to flourish because it was clear that the potential was there. It was about timing and especially, in my opinion, creating the right environment and players for him to deliver what he could do."

Saliba has agreed to a new contract at the club, keeping him at the Emirates until 2030. He was in the final two years of his deal, with Real Madrid keeping tabs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More