“What’s he going to do? Carry the bags?” – Ray Parlour aims hilarious dig at Manchester United outcast who travelled for Villarreal clash

When Manchester United outcast Phil Jones was seen traveling with the squad for their Champions League match against Villarreal, Ray Parlour was as astonished as anyone.

Arsenal icon Parlour couldn't help but crack a few jokes when he learned that Jones was on his way to Spain. Jones was not named on Manchester United's 25-man Champions League roster at the start of the club's European campaign. Therefore, he will be unable to participate.

On Tuesday's talkSPORT Breakfast, the Invincibles great said, "Do you know what, I forgot Phil Jones was even in there. What’s he going to do? Carry the bags or something? He’s not in the squad, what’s the point of taking him?"

If Jones is able to return to action in the coming weeks, he will have played under his sixth Manchester United manager.

Since January 2020, the 29-year-old centre-back hasn't played in a competitive match for the Red Devils. His last game came in a 6-0 win for Manchester United against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup. He was amongst the goal scorers in the match.

Jones, who hasn't played for the club in nearly two years, could be about to change that. Raphael Varane is out with injury and club captain Harry Maguire is out of form. Maguire is also facing a ban after his red card against Watford. Hence, Michael Carrick's side are in a defensive crisis.

Phil Jones may start for Manchester United against Chelsea this weekend

While Jones will not play against Unai Emery's team on Tuesday, the Premier League winner could return to action this weekend against Chelsea.

Phil Jones has struggled with a number of challenges in the past. But it may finally be time for him to return to the Manchester United squad this weekend in the Premier League.

Maguire's red card against Watford means he won't play this weekend. So Jones might start alongside Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof if the caretaker manager opts to play three central defenders. This may be an intriguing mix, particularly against a powerful opponent like Chelsea.

