"What's going on at this top football club?" - Teddy Sheringham is worried about Manchester United's lack of direction

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham thinks his former club are struggling due to mistakes at the top and a general lack of direction.

Sheringham's comments came after the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend. United did well to level the scores through Jadon Sancho after Kevin De Bruyne's fifth-minute opener. However, City scored three more times to seal a comprehensive victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Sheringham said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"There's just problems at the club, and I think that comes from the leadership in the football club. You look at Manchester City. They are being led by a top man that is devoted to Manchester City being better. The best that they can be."

He added:

"When you look at Manchester United, they had an interim manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer), they sacked him. They get another interim manager in; what's going on at this top football club? What is going on?"

Sheringham believes the Red Devils' appointment of Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis has had a negative impact, saying:

"When you're playing for a manager that some people are thinking 'He won't be here at the end of the season, I don't really have to try my hardest. He'll be gone; I'll work for the next manager', there's vibes like that you can see all over the pitch. Players are getting left out. 'Is he injured? Is he not?'"

Manchester United's top-4 hopes hanging in the balance after derby defeat

The loss against Manchester City, combined with Arsenal's 3-2 win at Watford, has put Manchester United's pursuit of a top-four finish in peril. Rangnick's side are now fifth in the Premier League with 47 points from 28 matches.

They are just one point behind the Gunners, who occupy the fourth spot. However, Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand over the Red Devils. United are also just two points ahead of seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two games fewer.

Having exited both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Manchester United desperately need to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. They are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, but are not expected to go all the way.

