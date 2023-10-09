“What’s the point of lying, we’re not blind” – Daniel Riolo hits out at Luis Enrique as he identifies change in Kylian Mbappe

RMC Sport editorialist Daniel Riolo has urged Luis Enrique to be honest about Kylian Mbappe, who appears to have changed his game as per the journalist.

Mbappe has uncharacteristically gone four games across competitions without providing any goal contribution. His last goal came against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League group stage on September 18.

After Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 3-1 win at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on October 8, Riolo urged Enrique to accept that Kylian Mbappe is not in his best form. He said:

“This whimsical side of saying that Mbappé is 100% when it is not true. What's the point of lying, we're not blind. He (the PSG coach) doesn't have to lie, he can say that Mbappé didn't put any pressure on him, that he's not not in good shape..."

"He leaves him on the pitch for 90 minutes but we can see that there is a problem with the kick."

Riolo believes that Mbappe has become more of a passer this season under Enrique in stead of playing his natural game. He said:

“There is a kind of mutation. So, it's very good, he made some very good passes. There is a sort of desire in Mbappé to become a passer. That you add that to your range, I'm willing, but that you substitute it for what was your strength, namely acceleration, elimination, beautiful strikes, there, I admit that I have a problem, I don't understand."

Despite being goalless in the last four games, Kylian Mbappe has eight goals in nine games across competitions this season.

Luis Enrique defends Kylian Mbappe amidst criticism

The French forward has faced some criticism in recent weeks from fans and media because of his lack of goals. However, PSG manager Luis Enrique has backed Kylian Mbappe, insisting that he is an important player and this is just another stage a player goes through.

After the Parisians' win over Rennes, Enrique said (via PSG Talk):

"He’s 100 percent. Throughout the season, the players go through different states. He’s not Superman when he scores eight goals, and he’s not a normal player when he doesn’t score."

He added:

"We need a little more normality. Everything is not black or white. There are nuances, and it is in the same process as always. It’s vital for us, and my objective as a coach is to maximize his strengths and not see his faults.”

Kylian Mbappe will next be in action with France in their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday, October 13. They will then play against Scotland in a friendly four days later.

For PSG, meanwhile, he will be back on October 21 against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, where they are currently third, two points behind leaders AS Monaco.